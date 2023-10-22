Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban shares a cheerful "Roll Tide" moment with fans ahead of blockbuster Week 8 matchup against Tennessee Vols

Ahead of the blockbuster matchup against Tennessee, Alabama head coach's daughter, Kristen Saban, shared a "roll tide" moment on her Instagram story. The Crimson Tide are set to host the Volunteers at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa in a Week 8 SEC matchup.

Kristen Saban shared a video of Nick Saban on a boat during one of his holidays, ready for a ride on it. The coach, who was seen alone on the boat, looked back and made a statement every Alabama fan loves to hear while he enthusiastically attempted to steer the boat. He said:

“Roll tide baby! Here we go!"

This was posted by Kristen Saban to gear up the fans for the matchup against Tennessee. The feeling ahead of the game is intense, and Kristen appears to be feeling it too. Her father's team will hope to avenge the widely unexpected victory of the Volunteers last season.

It is to be seen what unfolds in the upcoming game between the two universities.

The Alabama-Tennessee rivalry

The rivalry between Alabama and Tennessee is one of the most fiercely contested matchups in college football, with a rich history within the Southeastern Conference.

It is notably spurred by the proximity between the campuses of the two universities, which are 305 miles apart.

Referred to as the "Third Saturday of October," this matchup was traditionally set for that date prior to 1992. However, the schedule was altered when the SEC was divided into the East and West divisions. Between 1995 and 2015, it was played on that significant date just six times.

The rivalry game was first played in 1901 and has been played 105 times so far. Alabama leads the series 59-38-8 and has maintained dominance in recent years.

The Crimson Tide won every game in the series from 2007 to 2021, until the Volunteers secured a shocking win last season.

Kristen Saban's love for Alabama

While Nick Saban has worked at a number of college football programs before his tenure at Alabama, Kristen Saban hasn't been as passionate about any as the Crimson Tide. Her support for the team over the years is evident, as she is widely loved by Alabama fans.

She is a regular at Alabama games, even after getting married. Now staying at Mountain Brooks, Alabama, with her husband, Adam Setas, Kristen continues to show her passion and love for the football program. Without a doubt, she is anticipating another successful season in 2023.