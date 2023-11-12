The Alabama Crimson Tide prevailed yet again, and Terry Saban was there to see it with her daughter, Kristen Saban. Nick Saban's boys went up against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday and went home with the division title and a place in the SEC championship game.

Kristen Saban uploaded a photo to social media to show off Miss Terry and left a cute message for her mother in her Instagram story. It was a day of celebration in the Crimson Tide Nation, and Kristen decided to celebrate it with her mother and the fans.

“Just the cutest ever,” Kristen wrote while sharing an Alabama football post featuring Miss Terry.

Credit: Kristen Saban, IG

The Alabama Crimson Tide head coach, Nick Saban, credits his wife, Terry, for all his life achievements. She even advises him on how to handle his players when they are not performing on the field. And mostly, it works well for the seven-time college football national champion head coach.

"Miss Terry told me if they're not playing good to get on their butt," Saban had said after Alabama's week 5 win over Mississippi State.

She was there on Saturday when Alabama lifted the SEC West division title after their win against the Kentucky Wildcats.

As the end of the regular season approaches, the team has found its stride. Saturday's performance demonstrates that they have wiped away any rust that has led them to struggle for much of the season.

Kristen Saban and Terry Saban watch Alabama brush off Kentucky

Alabama came into Week 11 within striking distance of locking in the SEC West spot in the conference championship game. And they did their part with a thumping win over the Kentucky Wildcats. Jalen Milroe threw three passing touchdowns and took another three home on foot as Alabama left nothing to chance in a 49-21 win in Lexington.

The win put them in a commanding position in their division, and they also got some help from their future SEC title game opponents, the Georgia Bulldogs. The two-time defending national champions beat the nearest Alabama rivals, the Ole Miss Rebels to hand the West to the Crimson Tide.

Kristen Saban and her mother, Terry, will want another national title. Can Alabama get it for them?