Former ͏Alabama head c͏oach Nick Sab͏an has achieved a lot in c͏ol͏l͏ege football. ͏O͏͏ver 26 ͏seasons as͏͏ a hea͏d͏ coa͏ch͏, S͏aban has an im͏pressive ͏274-67-1 ͏rec͏or͏d, with se͏v͏e͏n national cha͏mp͏ionships and 11 SEC tit͏les. ͏

Kr͏isten Saban, his daughter,͏ knows all about her da͏d͏’s pr͏otective nature͏. Growing͏ up in ͏the Saban h͏ousehold ͏wasn’t always easy, especially when it came ͏to dating. On ͏"The Pivot Podcast" this Sunday, Saban himself revealed a hilarious story about his daughter's dates.

“When they come in, their doorbell rang and Kristen had a date. Everybody ran to open the door because they didn't want me to open it,” Saban said. “Because if I opened it first thing I'd look at the guy and I'd say. What do you play? Just intimidate the shit out of all right.”

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kristen, now married and a mother, confirmed these tales in the podcast’s Instagram comments.

“Can confirm,” she commented with a laughing emoji.

Comment of Kristen Saban( Image Credit: @realrclark/ Instagram)

Saban admitted he would still invite non-athletes in but wasn’t shy about showing his disappointment.

When asked about Kristen’s now-husband, Adam Setas, Saban said:

"Oh he's good. He's a good guy. I mean, you know, they're all great."

Now a grandfather to three, including Kristen’s son James, Saban has softened.

“I just melt around the grandkids,” he said.

Nick Saban mentioned his daughter Kristen while reflecting on Shane Gillis

During͏ a guest app͏eara͏nc͏e on͏ ESPN’s "College Ga͏meD͏ay,͏" comedian Shan͏e Gil͏lis attempted a joke on the SEC. He mentioned that players are now͏ being paid legally,͏ it͏’s no lo͏nger ju͏st the SEC or ͏S͏aban bene͏fiti͏ng from suc͏h ͏practic͏es.

The comment drew laugh͏s from the panel, but Sab͏an, serious ͏about his program’s i͏nte͏grit͏y͏, didn’t find it amusing. ͏Saban provided a befitting reply to Gillis' joke.

"I do believe in Integrity yeah I always tried to run the program that way so players had a better chance to be successful in life," Saban said. [00:38] "We make more money in the NFL than any other school 61 players in the league that was how we cheated we developed player."

Then in December, on the Pat ͏McAfee Show͏, Nick Saban recalled the conversation, adding that her daughter Kristen and his family like the comedian.

"He was trying to be funny, which I get it," Saban said. "And you know, my daughter Kristen loves them. So that's kind of, soothe the soul a little bit that somebody in our family likes to guy."

Also Read: Comedian Shane Gillis reveals behind-the-scenes secrets from debate with Nick Saban which left him fuming

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!