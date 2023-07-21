Over a decade ago, Armen Keteyian of CBS dubbed Nick Saban 'The Perfectionist' in his 60 Minutes segment on the Alabama Head Coach. A major chunk of credit goes to Nick Saban's wife, who has been a pillar of support throughout his journey.

Saban earned that title by obsessively striving towards perfection, and that perfection has won him six National Championships with the Crimson Tide. But even a perfectionist like him has flaws. Nick Saban's wife once revealed just as much.

Way back in 2010, Terry Saban opened up about the mistakes that she and her husband had made in their marriage and personal lives. While lecturing at her son's university, Shelton State Community College, Terry came clean to reporters about the 'costly mistakes' that she and Saban had made in their personal and professional lives.

"It took Nick and I several costly mistakes in our lives, and our marriage and our careers to realize how important it is to get up every morning and do what you want to do," Terry said, according to AL.com.

Back in 2010, over a dozen years ago, Nick Saban had just begun his dominant run with the Crimson Tide, winning his first National Championship with them.

Over the course of the next decade, Saban would truly take his wife's words to heart, as his Crimson Tide teams would produce a level of dominance that had rarely been seen in the history of College Football.

Who exactly is Nick Saban's wife, and what does she do?

Nick Saban married Terry Saban in 1971. The couple has been together for well over half a century and has been going strong. Terry is a philanthropist and a teacher herself, and she has been a regular in the media due to the limelight cast on her by being married to Saban.

Their love story is nothing short of a 2000s rom-com, as the couple has known each other since they were in 7th grade. Nick eventually left to pursue his career in college, but the couple maintained a long distance relationship, before finally tying the knot in 1971.

Since then, they've had immeasurable success together, with Terry helping guide Saban throughout his career, especially in their tough moments, as she revealed in the interview.

As Saban and the Crimson Tide look to begin another season of dominance over the SEC and College Football, Nick 'The Perfectionist' Saban will be back to his best on the field. As a leader, a mentor, and most importantly of all, a competitor.

