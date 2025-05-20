Nick Saban takes a clear stance on if he's backing Ty Simpson in Alabama

The Alabama Crimson Tide starting quarterback job is one of the most sought-after roles in collegiate sports. Jalen Milroe held the role for the last two seasons, but he's since entered the NFL. Bryce Young was the QB1 before him and the first pick in the draft.

Crimson Tide legend Nick Saban mentored numerous QBs during his time in Tuscaloosa, and he has taken a clear stance on who he wants to occupy the QB1 role in the 2025 college football season. According to Touchdown Alabama on X, Saban sees Ty Simpson as the ideal player for the job.

"Ty was an outstanding high school player, no doubt," Saban said. "He is a fine young man. I think his example is a true example of development. He matured and developed for (three) years and now he's going to get the opportunity, and I think his experiences are really going to help him be successful.

"We are rooting for him, that's for sure, and I have every confidence that he will do a great job."

Saban knows Simpson well. The Westview High School product was a third-stringer and backup for Saban's side in the 2022 and 2023 seasons, respectively. He was a model professional during that timeframe, and Saban believes that the time is right for him to lead the Crimson Tide under coach Kalen DeBoer.

What's next for Ty Simpson and Alabama?

Ty Simpson has spent three seasons with the Alabama Crimson Tide. He has played in 16 games, all from the bench. In 2022, he was the third-string quarterback behind Bryce Young and Jalen Milroe before he became a priority backup in 2023 and 2024.

According to an article by Alabama football beat writer Hunter De Siver on April 14, Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb revealed that Simpson would likely be a starter.

"If we are playing a game tomorrow, Ty Simpson would be the starter," Grubb said. "He has earned it."

So, it's expected that Simpson will start for the Crimson Tide in the 2025 campaign. He's learned under two NFL-bound quarterbacks and a variety of experienced play-callers. All that's left is for him to repay the program's faith in the upcoming season.

The Crimson Tide is looking to bounce back from a disappointing season by their high standards. They failed to make the expanded college football playoffs in the 2024-25 campaign and lost their bowl game matchup to the Michigan Wolverines. Anything less than a solid postseason run or push could lead to renewed doubts regarding coach Kalen DeBoer's suitability for the role.

