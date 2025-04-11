ESPN reported that quarterback Nico Iamaleava was a surprise no-show for spring practice on Friday amind an NIL dispute between the QB and the Tennessee Volunteers.
On3's Pete Nakos reported on Thursday that Iamaleava was negotiating a new NIL deal. However, the quarterback's unexpected absence from practice has sparked questions about his future in Knoxville.
If Iamaleava leaves the program, there should be no shortage of suitors. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound signal caller threw for 2,616 yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions in his first season as a starter. He also led the Vols to the College Football Playoff, losing in the first round at Ohio State.
While most top teams appear to be set, or at least content, with their QB situations, here are some possible landing spots for the quarterback if he decides to leave the Volunteers.
Top three landing spots for Nico Iamaleava if he enters the transfer portal
#3. Alabama Crimson Tide
The Alabama Crimson Tide has their quarterback battle going into the 2025 season, with Ty Simpson, Austin Mack and Keelon Russell vying for the starting spot. At the moment, Kalen DeBoer seems content with his QB room to replace NFL draft-bound Jalen Milroe.
However, Nico Iamaleava has a successful starting experience, something none of the passers currently at Alabama have. Then, there is the pressure aspect of the game. DeBoer had an underwhelming first season with the Crimson Tide.
Milroe struggled with inconsistency all season, but Simpson couldn't take the starting job away. If the offense sputters again in 2025, the seat could get hot for DeBoer, so having Iamaleava under center could give him a solid, experienced quarterback.
#2. Oregon Ducks
Could Iamaleava follow the same route Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel did in the last couple of years? The Oregon Ducks already have five QBs in the program, but there is no clear-cut starter. Austin Novosad and Dante Moore are battling for the position.
Dan Lanning appears to be happy with his QB room. Moore has starting experience from the 2023 season, when he was at UCLA, while Novosad hasn't started a game. Oregon has thrived under transfer quarterbacks the last two years, so if Lanning wants to go that route again, Iamaleava fits the bill.
#1. USC Trojans
It's not only that Iamaleava is a Long Beach, California native, but the USC Trojans also have some questions at quarterback entering 2025. While Lincoln Riley landed Husan Longstreet, the No. 4 QB in the class of 2025, according to 247 Sports, Jayden Maiava is still expected to start.
Maiava showed some skills, passing for 1,201 yards, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions after taking over for now Louisville quarterback Miller Moss. However, Iamaleava would give the Trojans a steadier presence under center.
Riley could also face some pressure after a disappointing stint in Los Angeles so far. Adding a top QB could help improve the Southern Cal offense immediately.
