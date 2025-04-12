“Nico’s dad is negotiating a deal”: CFB insider hurls accusations at Iamaleava’s father after his bold claims

Nico Iamaleava showed lots of promise in his first season as the full-time starter for Tennessee. The Volunteers' star guided the team to a winning record, and he's viewed as a potential Heisman Trophy winner in the future.

Ad

However, this off-season is shaping up to be a long one for both Iamaleava and the Volunteers, with both parties embroiled in contract negotiations. To add to the drama, CFB insider Ari Wasserman believes that a key member of Iamaleava's camp is behind the talks.

Speaking on the On3 YouTube channel, Wasserman said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Nico’s dad is negotiating a deal right now at Tennessee."

He added:

"You know who hasn't commented publicly on this? Tennessee. Why? Because they're negotiating with Nico."

Ad

Trending

Ad

The insider added that the star QB's father's bold claim is further proof of his assertions. The bold claim he's speaking about is the father's post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He wrote:

"information. So y'all can ask them what's going on, cuz it ain't from us!"

Nico Iamaleava's future at Tennessee will likely become clearer in the near future.

Expand Tweet

Ad

What's next for Nico Iamaleava and Tennessee?

Nico Iamaleava is preparing for his third season with the Tennessee Volunteers and his second as the team's full-time starting quarterback. He has come a long way from being Joe Milton's backup.

Iamaleava ended the 2024 college football season with a stat line of 2,616 passing yards, 19 passing touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also added 358 rushing yards and three rushing TDs for good measure. Iamaleava was a key component of the Volunteers' first foray into the college football playoffs. He'll look to put up better numbers in 2025 and potentially get serious consideration for the first round in the 2026 NFL draft.

Ad

The Tennessee Volunteers pulled off a heist by recruiting Nico Iamaleava ahead of the 2023 college football season. The Warren, Downey, California High School product was a highly sought-after prospect in the 2022 recruiting class.

The Volunteers have built their roster around Iamaleava's strengths. It's now a priority that they keep him for the 2025 season and see how far they can go in potentially his final season at the collegiate level.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Tennessee Volunteers Fan? Check out the latest Tennessee Volunteers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.