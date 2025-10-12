"No excuses," "Coaching malpractice": Penn State fans want James Franklin fired after humiliating loss to Northwestern

By Geoff
Modified Oct 12, 2025 00:03 GMT
Penn State coach James Franklin (Image Source: IMAGN)
Penn State coach James Franklin (Image Source: IMAGN)

Desperate Penn State fans are hot on the heels of coach James Franklin after the Nittany Lions absorbed a heartbreaking 22-21 loss to Northwestern on Saturday at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania.

Penn State lost for the third straight time after opening the season with three straight wins and the latest setback has left the fans anxious, with some of them wanting Franklin to be fired immediately.

One user believed the season is over following the defeat and wanted no excuses for Penn State's latest failure.

Another fan expressed belief that it was a coaching malpractice on Franklin's part.

Nittany Lions fans went direct to the point by urging the team's athletic department to give the embattled coach his parting papers and downgrade quarterback Drew Allar.

Penn State took a 21-16 lead after Drew Allar ran for a touchdown to cap a six-play, 91-yard drive.

However, Northwestern retaliated with a 12-play, 75-yard effort that was highlighted by Caleb Komolate's nine-yard rushing TD at first-and-goal on the Nittany Lions' nine-yard line.

The hosts had a chance to reclaim the lead but were unsuccessful after Northwestern forced a turnover, awarding them the final possession.

The Wildcats let the clock ran away in the next three minutes to ensure their fourth win in six games and 2-1 in the Big Ten standings.

The loss kept the Nittany Lions winless in three conference games and 3-3 overall.

Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda.

As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.

Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.

His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan.

