Desperate Penn State fans are hot on the heels of coach James Franklin after the Nittany Lions absorbed a heartbreaking 22-21 loss to Northwestern on Saturday at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania.Penn State lost for the third straight time after opening the season with three straight wins and the latest setback has left the fans anxious, with some of them wanting Franklin to be fired immediately.One user believed the season is over following the defeat and wanted no excuses for Penn State's latest failure.Another fan expressed belief that it was a coaching malpractice on Franklin's part.Nittany Lions fans went direct to the point by urging the team's athletic department to give the embattled coach his parting papers and downgrade quarterback Drew Allar.Alex DiGiovanni @LVRaider2487 Fire James Franklin Dismiss Drew AllarFormerPastorX @FormerPreacherX Booooooo. If you don't Fire James Franklin, Penn State Football, you're losersian rothenberg @ianrothenberg10 Penn State has to fire James FranklinJustin Smith @JUSTINSMITH78 I think you fire James Franklin tonight. You figure out the money after.Mark @Behavioristt James Franklin is 10000000% getting fired. Started #2 rank overall Three awful losses in a row Losing high ranked recruitsPenn State took a 21-16 lead after Drew Allar ran for a touchdown to cap a six-play, 91-yard drive.However, Northwestern retaliated with a 12-play, 75-yard effort that was highlighted by Caleb Komolate's nine-yard rushing TD at first-and-goal on the Nittany Lions' nine-yard line.The hosts had a chance to reclaim the lead but were unsuccessful after Northwestern forced a turnover, awarding them the final possession.The Wildcats let the clock ran away in the next three minutes to ensure their fourth win in six games and 2-1 in the Big Ten standings.The loss kept the Nittany Lions winless in three conference games and 3-3 overall.