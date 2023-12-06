"No one is buying this Bulls**t" - CFB world gets furious over playoff committee's recent justification for excluding FSU from top 4

The College Football Playoff Committee's decision to leave Florida State out of the playoffs remains a hot topic in the world of college football. The Seminoles didn't make the playoffs despite ending the season unbeaten and winning the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship.

However, a member of the selection committee, whose identity was not revealed, has offered some explanation for the decision. Speaking to ESPN's Heather Dinch, he revealed that the committee deliberated on the issue and concluded the Seminoles were not good enough to win the national title.

"All of us had the emotional tie, like, 'Holy s---, this is really going to suck to do this,'" one playoff committee member told ESPN’s Heather Dinch.

"We talked about that over and over, and we just kept coming back [to] are they good enough with what they have to win a national championship, and it just kept coming back [to] we didn't think they could."

Nonetheless, not many in the college football world have come to terms with the opinion of the playoff committee. With the exclusion, Florida State becomes the first undefeated Power Five champion to miss out on the College Football Playoff.

Below are some of the reactions of fans to the playoff committee member's explanation concerning the Seminoles' exclusion.

Was the playoff committee right to leave Florida State out?

The playoff committee's decision to leave Florida State out of the College Football Playoff will undoubtedly continue to generate some controversy for the next couple of months, if not years. However, was it a justifiable decision considering the parameters laid down for selection?

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee is saddled with the responsibility of selecting the four best teams in the college football regular season for the postseason tournament. The big question is whether the Seminoles rank among the four best teams this season.

Without a doubt, Florida State was superb during the regular season, winning all of their games and claiming the ACC Championship. However, the performance at the end of the season after losing prominent players at the quarterback position offered a different view of the team.

With Jordan Travis out, the Seminoles struggled offensively in their final regular-season game against in-state foe Florida. The same was true in the ACC Championship game versus Louisville, as Tate Rodemaker was also ruled out with a concussion.

More importantly, the fashion in which Texas and Alabama won their conference championships made them undroppable to the committee, and Florida State was the eventual victim.