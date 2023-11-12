"No one wants to see him or his horse face wife" - Brittany Mahomes enjoying Texas Tech game with husband Patrick draws hilarious reactions

Patrick and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, traveled down to their old stomping grounds to watch the Texas Tech Red Raiders go on the road and upset the 16th-ranked Kansas Jayhawks. Before playing for the Kansas City Chiefs, Mahomes was the quarterback for the Texas Tech program.

Brittany Mahomes has recently found herself in the spotlight, hanging out with Taylor Swift, the pop icon and rumored girlfriend of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Whether it's in the team press box during games or going to New York City to hang out with Taylor Swift's celebrity friends like Selena Gomez, Brittany has formed a close-knit bond with the pop star.

People were quick to react to the Fox College Football Twitter post about the married couple being in the building.

The fans were able to get some jokes off at the expense of the Mahomes family. They have been making their rounds during the Kansas City Chiefs bye week, as they were spotted sitting courtside at the Toronto Raptors vs. Dallas Mavericks game a few nights ago.

What does Brittany Mahomes do outside of Kansas City Chiefs games?

Brittany Mahomes is a retired women's soccer player who played her collegiate career at UT-Tyler from 2013–16, scoring 31 goals in 74 appearances.

She would go on and play professionally for UMF Afturelding and score a pair of goals in five games before officially retiring, as the team did not extend her contract after the season. However, she still stays connected to the world of women's soccer, as Mahomes is a founding co-owner of the Kansas City Current, a National Women's Soccer League team.

She was a co-owner before Patrick Mahomes joined. Soccer has always been a love for Brittany, and her move from former player to part-owner is the dream of many athletes, which she was able to turn into reality.

Patrick Mahomes, too, has some dealings in the sports world, being a partial owner of the Kansas City Royals and a professional pickleball team.