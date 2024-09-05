"No place I'd rather be": Georgia QB Carson Beck's cheerleader sister Kylie summarizes GameDay experience as a Georgette

Carson Beck's sister, Kylie Beck, is a cheerleader for the Georgia Bulldogs. Kylie is part of the adored Georgette squad, and a quick surf of her Instagram page is a firm indication of her love for the sport of cheerleading.

Kylie Beck posted a picture of herself cheerleading on her Instagram stories with the caption

"No place I'd rather be ❤️"

Georgia beat Clemson in Week 1

Kylie Beck and other Georgia Bulldogs fans had a satisfactory start to the 2024 college football regular season. The Bulldogs took on the Clemson Tigers and made quick work of the supposed collegiate powerhouse, winning 34-3.

The Bulldogs dominated their opposition, with Carson Beck throwing for 278 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns. Nate Frazier and Cash Jones contributed a rushing touchdown each, while London Humphreys and Colbie Young were the players who snagged receiving TDs for the matchup.

The game was never close, and it was a stark representation of the difference between Georgia's number one ranking and Clemson's number 14 ranking. Furthermore, it wasn't just the Georgia offense that dominated Clemson, as their defense was just as impressive. All-American Malaki Starks flexed his ball-hawking skills, making an impressive interception in the fourth quarter of the game.

What's next for Carson Beck and the Bulldogs?

Carson Beck and his teammates made light work of the Clemson Tigers. The Bulldogs secured yet another win over a Top 25 program, which showcased the wide gap that has ensued between the two universities since they last met in 2021.

The Bulldogs next host FCS school Tennessee Tech at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, in what ESPN describes as "little more than a glorified scrimmage." Analysts predict Carson Beck and Co. to enjoy a comfortable outing against Tennessee Tech.

