Noah Kim Transfer Portal: 5 potential landing spots for Michigan State QB feat. Florida State, USC and more

Just four days after the Michigan State Spartans ended their 2023 regular season, quarterback Noah Kim entered his name into the transfer portal. He was the third Michigan State signal-caller to enter the transfer portal this week, joining Katin Houser and Sam Leavitt, who announced their decisions on Monday.

Since Kim showed great potential during his time with the Spartans, there will likely be a few teams interested in making a move for him ahead of the 2024 season.

5 potential landing spots for Noah Kim

#1. Florida State Seminoles

Since Jordan Travis announced that he will not be returning to Florida State, there has been a lot of talk about the next starting quarterback for the team in 2024.

Noah Kim would be an ideal option for Florida State next season. He has proven that he can hold down the fort and getting more responsibility with the Seminoles can take his game to the next level.

#2. USC Trojans

The Trojans are likely to say goodbye to Caleb Williams in the offseason as the quarterback is reportedly set to enter the 2024 NFL draft. USC will be monitoring a few quarterbacks in the transfer portal and Noah Kim could be the solution for the team next season.

#3. Texas A&M Aggies

The Aggies fired Jimbo Fisher towards the backend of the 2023 regular season. The program is currently under transition and is in need of a rebuild. Since it is heading into a new era, the team might look to get a quarterback from the transfer portal to lead its offense.

Kim has shown that he can thrive under pressure and the signal-caller could solve the offensive woes for Texas A&M.

#4. Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State has had a few issues with its offense during the 2023 regular season. The Buckeyes suffered their only loss to the Michigan Wolverines which could potentially cost them a place in the College Football Playoff.

Nonetheless, Ohio State will look to bolster its squad in the offseason, and getting a signal-caller could be a priority. Kim will certainly be in the hat for the Buckeyes if they plan to add more depth to their quarterback department.

#5. LSU Tigers

The LSU Tigers might lose Jayden Daniels in the offseason as the quarterback is also reportedly on course to enter the 2024 NFL draft.

LSU needs to be prepared for next season if Daniels leaves the team. The Tigers will want a suitable replacement and Kim might be the answer to their problems