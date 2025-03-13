North Carolina freshmen 2025: Top 3 football players to watch out for ft. Bryce Baker

North Carolina is entering a new era in 2025 as Bill Belichick takes over the program. The legendary coach, who spent 49 years in the NFL, was hired by the Tar Heels in December to replace the fired Mack Brown and take the program to a new level in college football.

Although Belichick was not involved in most of the recruitment, North Carolina has been able to assemble a noteworthy class in the 2025 cycle. The hope is that these new players will be able to help the program start the massive transition they expect under the leadership of the six-time Super Bowl winner.

The Tar Heels secured commitments from 29 high school players in the Class of 2025, with 14% of them coming from in-state schools. Here's a look at three of the incoming freshmen players to watch out for.

Three North Carolina freshmen to watch out for in 2025

#1, Bryce Baker, QB

Bryce Baker is the highest-rated player in North Carolina's Class of 2025. The quarterback is ranked in the top-10 at his position on various recruiting ranking outlets. He's regarded as one of the players who will make a significant impact under Bill Belichick's leadership.

Baker has a chance to earn the starting role next season if he is able to impress Belichick and his coaching staff in the spring and fall camps. He is also expected to get a significant amount of game time if Max Johnson, who got injured in the season opener in 2024, retains the starting role.

#2, Austin Alexander, DE

Austin Alexander is another top player North Carolina secured in the Class of 2025. The edge rusher initially abstained from signing with the Tar Heels after Mack Brown was fired. However, he put pen to paper after having a conversation with Bill Belichick.

Rated as a four-star prospect, Alexander is one of the freshmen expected to play a crucial role in the Tar Heels’ defense next season. The team is anticipated to have a revitalized defense with the arrival of Belichick and the Kentucky native is expected to be a big part of that.

#3, Javion Butts

Javion Butts is another player to watch out for at North Carolina in the upcoming season. The safety is undoubtedly one of the program’s top commitments this cycle and he's expected to make an immediate impact even as a freshman.

One of the top priorities for Bill Belichick this offseason was to have a solid defensive depth chart. He's been able to achieve that by adding the likes of Javion Butts. While he might not start, he is expected to get game time in 2025.

