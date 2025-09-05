North Carolina vs. Charlotte football injury report and predictions, Week 2: Latest on Gio Lopez, Henry Rutledge and more

The North Carolina Tar Heels and Charlotte 49ers both enter Week 2 looking to rebound after tough season-opening losses. Bill Belichick’s debut as UNC head coach was spoiled in a 48-14 defeat against TCU, while Charlotte fell 34-11 to Appalachian State in the Duke’s Mayo Classic. Now the in-state programs meet on Saturday, Sept. 6, at Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte with kickoff set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

The Tar Heels are listed as 13.5-point favorites, and the over/under is set at 49.5 points, according to CBS Sports.

North Carolina football injury report

NCAA Football: Texas Christian at North Carolina - Source: Imagn

Gio Lopez injury update

Quarterback Gio Lopez exited the opener with a back injury after completing 4 of 10 passes for 69 yards. His status is questionable for Saturday, leaving uncertainty at the most important position. Max Johnson, who stepped in against TCU and threw for 103 yards and a touchdown, is next in line if Lopez cannot go.

Charlotte football injury report

Henry Rutledge injury update

Running back Henry Rutledge is questionable with a lower-body injury. If he cannot play, Charlotte will lean more heavily on CJ Stokes, who had 49 yards rushing in Week 1.

Adam Hopkins IV injury update

Wide receiver Adam Hopkins IV is dealing with a leg injury and is also listed as questionable. His absence would be a setback for a Charlotte passing game that mustered just 142 yards last week against Appalachian State.

North Carolina vs. Charlotte prediction

North Carolina’s opener against TCU highlighted both the potential and the growing pains of Belichick’s rebuilt roster. The defense gave up two non-offensive touchdowns and more than 540 total yards, while the offense sputtered once Lopez went down. Johnson showed poise in relief, but the Tar Heels will need cleaner execution regardless of who starts at quarterback.

Charlotte struggled on both sides of the ball in its opener, giving up nearly 600 yards of offense to Appalachian State. While Conner Harrell moved the ball at times, the 49ers lacked big-play ability and couldn’t sustain drives against a physical opponent. If Rutledge and Hopkins IV remain limited, that pressure only increases.

Expect North Carolina’s defense to settle in after being tested by TCU’s speed. Offensively, Belichick may play things safe, relying on the ground game and high-percentage throws to ease his quarterbacks into rhythm. For Charlotte, finding a spark against an ACC defense could be an uphill climb.

Prediction: North Carolina wins.

North Carolina vs. Charlotte betting tips

NCAA Football: Texas Christian at North Carolina - Source: Imagn

The spread sits at North Carolina -13.5, with the Tar Heels holding an implied 84.2% chance of victory. Given Charlotte’s offensive struggles and UNC’s need to prove itself after last week’s blowout loss, the under on 49.5 could be attractive. Still, the Tar Heels are favored to cover if their defense continues to improve.

North Carolina vs. Charlotte head-to-head

The two programs have faced off twice before. Charlotte won the 2014 matchup in Durham by a score of 40-28, while North Carolina claimed the 2013 meeting 40-13 at home.

