North Carolina vs Clemson prediction, odds and picks - November 18 | NCAAF season 2023

We have an intriguing ACC battle in Week 12 of the college football season as the 20th-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels face off against the Clemson Tigers.

The Tar Heels (8-2, 4-2 in ACC) are riding a two-game winning streak after a massive 47-45 double-overtime home victory on Saturday against the Duke Blue Devils. The Tigers (6-4, 3-4) and are also on a two-game winning streak after picking up a 42-21 home win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday.

North Carolina vs. Clemson match details

Fixture: North Carolina Tar Heels (8-2, 4-2) vs. Clemson Tigers (6-4, 3-4)

Date and Time: November 18, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina

North Carolina vs. Clemson betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline North Carolina Tar Heels +7 (-118) Over 58 (-110) +220 Clemson Tigers -7 (-102) Under 58 (-110) -270

North Carolina vs. Clemson picks

The North Carolina Tar Heels have been doing extremely well passing the football as they are eighth in the country with 321.9 passing yards per game.

Sophomore quarterback Drake Maye has been doing very well as he is 231-of-351 (65.8 completion percentage) for 3,145 yards, with 21 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has thrown for 310+ passing yards in three of the last four games, so go with over 300 passing yards here.

The Clemson Tigers have been doing very well throwing the football as they are 57th in college football with 238.6 passing yards per game.

Sophomore quarterback Cade Klubnik has been doing well under center as he is 224-of-354 (63.3 completion percentage) for 2,261 yards, with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has five touchdowns in his last two games, so go with the over on Klubnik's touchdown passes.

North Carolina vs. Clemson key injuries

North Carolina

Defensive back Tayon Holloway - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Running back Caleb Hood - Upper Body (Questionable)

Running back George Pettaway - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Kicker Ryan Coe - Lower Body (OUT)

Defensive lineman Jacolbe Cowan - Upper Body (OUT)

Punter Ben Kiernan - Lower Body (OUT)

Wide receiver Kobe Paysour - Foot (OUT)

Tight end Julien Randolph - Lower Body (OUT)

Clemson

Wide receiver Brannon Spector - Undisclosed (OUT)

Linebacker Barrett Carter - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Cornerback Sheridan Jones - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Safety Jalyn Phillips - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Offensive lineman Marcus Tate - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Tight end Sage Ennis - Knee (OUT)

Running back Jay Haynes - Ankle (OUT)

Wide receiver Antonio Williams - Toe (OUT)

Offensive lineman Walker Parks - Lower Body (OUT)

Offensive lineman Minsun Kelley - Redshirt (OUT)

Defensive lineman Vic Burley - Knee (OUT)

Wide receiver Cole Turner - Hip (OUT)

North Carolina vs. Clemson head-to-head

The Tar Heels and the Tigers are facing off for the 60th time on Saturday, and the Tigers have a 39-19-1 all-time record. Clemson has won each of the previous five games in this series, including last season's ACC Championship Game 39-10.

North Carolina vs. Clemson prediction

The North Carolina Tar Heels have been doing very well throughout the season and showed the ability to put up points. The Clemson Tigers are one of the middling teams in the ACC. North Carolina has scored 40+ points in four of their last five games and Clemson will struggle to keep up. Go with the UNC Tar Heels to cover the spread on the road.

Prediction: North Carolina Tar Heels +7