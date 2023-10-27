North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech prediction, odds and picks - October 28 | NCAAF season 2023

The 17th-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels are on the road in an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday night.

The Tar Heels (6-1, 3-1) are looking to bounce back after a 31-27 home upset loss against the Virginia Cavaliers. The Yellow Jackets (3-4, 2-2) are coming off a 38-23 home loss on Saturday against the Boston College Eagles.

North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech game details

Fixture: North Carolina Tar Heels (6-1, 3-1) vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-4, 2-2)

Date and Time: Saturday, October 28, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta

North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline North Carolina Tar Heels -11 (-112) Over 64 (-110) -425 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets +11 (-108) Under 64 (-110) +330

North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech picks

The North Carolina Tar Heels have been one of the top offensive teams in the nation, as they are 10th in college football with 321.3 passing yards per game. Sophomore quarterback Drake Maye has been playing well as he is 170-of-260 (65.4 completion percentage) for 2,249 yards with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions. He is averaging 354.4 passing yards in his previous five games, so expect the over on his passing yards to hit.

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have been doing a decent job running the football throughout the year, as they are tied for 50th in the sport with 169.1 rushing yards per game. Sophomore running back Jamal Haynes has been doing well as he has 84 rushes for 465 yards (5.5 yards per attempt) with four rushing touchdowns and 13 catches for 122 yards (9.4 yards per reception). Expect the over on Haynes' total yards for this game.

North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech key injuries

North Carolina

Defensive lineman Jacolbe Cowan - Upper Body (OUT)

Kicker Liam Boyd - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Kicker Ryan Coe - Lower Body (Questionable)

Punter Ben Kiernan - Lower Body (OUT)

Wide receiver Kobe Paysour - Foot (OUT)

Tight end Julien Randolph - Lower Body (OUT)

Offensive lineman R.J. Grigsby - Lower Body (OUT)

Georgia Tech

Wide receiver Chase Lane - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. - Illness (Questionable)

Running back Jamie Felix - Undisclosed (OUT)

Wide receiver D.J. Moore - Arm (OUT)

Defensive lineman Sylvain Yondjouen - Knee (OUT)

Wide receiver Leo Blackburn - Knee (OUT)

North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech head-to-head

The North Carolina Tar Heels and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are facing off for the 57th time. Georgia Tech holds a slight 32-21-3 record against North Carolina and is currently on a two-game winning streak, with the Yellow Jackets having a 21-17 road win last season.

North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech prediction

The North Carolina Tar Heels were upset last week and this is a great game to recover on. Expect Drake Maye to fire the ball and get massive chunk plays in the passing game. Georgia Tech is going to struggle on the defensive side of things, so it will be interesting to see how they do. Fully expect the Tar Heels to dominate and cover the spread here.

Prediction: North Carolina Tar Heels -11