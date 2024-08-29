North Carolina vs. Minnesota Prediction & Betting Tips - August 29 | College Football Week 1

The North Carolina Tar Heels are on the road as they head to the Huntington Bank Stadium on Thursday night to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers in non-conference action.

North Carolina has a massive task ahead of them coming up as they were 8-5 last season after losing to the West Virginia Mountaineers 30-10 in the Mayo Bowl. Minnesota is coming off a 5-7 season and was able to secure a 30-24 win in the Quick Lane Bowl against the Bowling Green Falcons.

The Tar Heels are going to be looking a bit different after quarterback Drake Maye was selected in the 2024 NFL Draft. Let's take a look at these programs and discuss what we should be expecting out of these teams in this game.

North Carolina vs. Minnesota Prediction

The UNC Tar Heels did lose quarterback Drake Maye from last season. But they replaced him with Texas A&M Aggies senior quarterback Max Johnson, who went 118-of-190 (62.1%) for 1,452 yards with nine touchdowns to five interceptions.

A four-year quarterback who played in the SEC his entire collegiate career should do well in this game.

The Golden Gophers, on the other hand, were one of the worst passing offenses in college football a year ago. They are hoping for senior transfer quarterback Max Brosmer to do well as their new starter. He arrives from the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Tar Heels have a more quality quarterback that we can rely on in terms of betting. Go with the North Carolina Tar Heels to cover the spread on the road as the better team in this Week 1 matchup.

North Carolina vs. Minnesota Tips

Tip 1: North Carolina Tar Heels -2 (-112)

Tip 2: North Carolina Tar Heels ML (-130)

Tip 3: J.J. Jones 50+ Receiving Yards (+115)

North Carolina vs. Minnesota Head-to-Head

The North Carolina Tar Heels and the Minnesota Golden Gophers are not very familiar with one another on the gridiron. This is just the second game that the two sides face off in after having played last season. In that game, the UNC Tar Heels secured a 31-13 home win, on Sept. 16.

