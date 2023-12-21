North Carolina vs West Virginia Prediction, Odds and Picks - Dec. 27 | Mayo Bowl

The North Carolina Tar Heels play the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Mayo Bowl on Dec. 27 at 5:30 p.m. ET.

UNC (8-4) ended its season with a 39-20 loss to rival North Carolina State, and before that, it lost to Clemson. Meanwhile, West Virginia (8-4) ended its season on a two-game winning streak, with the final game being a 34-31 win over Baylor.

UNC vs West Virginia: Game Details

Matchup: UNC Tar Heels (8-4) vs West Virginia Mountaineers (8-4)

Date & Time: Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Venue: US Bank of America Stadium

UNC vs West Virginia: Betting Odds

Spread

UNC +6.5 (-108)

West Virginia -6.5 (-112)

Moneyline

UNC +210

West Virginia -258

Total

Over 54.5 (-108)

Under 54.5 (-112)

North Carolina vs West Virginia: Picks

UNC will be without their starting quarterback Drake Maye who announced he's skipping the bowl game to focus on the NFL Draft. Without Maye, the Tar Heels will likely go to a rush-heavy game plan, so take Omarion Hampton to go over his rushing yards. In his last seven games, Hampton has averaged 140.14 rushing yards per game, and he will clear 100+ yards in this one.

West Virginia, meanwhile, will have starting quarterback Garrett Greene in the lineup, who has been solid this season, and against this Tar Heels defense, take Greene to throw over 1.5 passing touchdowns. Greene has thrown 2+ passing touchdowns in three of his last four games.

North Carolina vs West Virginia: Head-to-head

North Carolina and West Virginia are 1-1 against one another with the last matchup taking place in 2008.

Players not playing in Mayo Bowl

With bowl games, several players sit out because of the NFL draft or transfer portal, and the Mayo Bowl is no different.

North Carolina

Drake Maye, QB (NFL Draft)

Sebastian Cheeks, LB (transfer portal)

Tayon Holloway, CB (transfer portal)

Major Byrd, CB (transfer portal)

Justin Kanyuk, OT (transfer portal)

Russell Tabor, QB (transfer portal)

Tychaun Chapman, WR (transfer portal)

Deuce Caldwell, LB (transfer portal)

George Pettaway, RB (transfer portal)

Don Chapman, S (transfer portal)

Andre Green Jr., WR (transfer portal)

Jalen Brooks, LB (transfer portal)

Cole Maynard, P (transfer portal)

Ryan Coe, K (transfer portal)

Kamari Morales, TE (transfer portal)

Kendrick Bingley-Jones, DL (transfer portal)

Jefferson Boaz, QB (transfer portal)

Elijah Green, RB (transfer portal)

D.J. Jones, S (transfer portal)

West Virgnia

Keyshawn Cobb, DB (transfer portal)

Justin Johnson Jr., RB (transfer portal)

James Heard, EDGE (transfer portal)

Danny King, P (transfer portal)

Michael Lockhart, DL (transfer portal)

Andrew Wilson-Lamp, CB (transfer portal)

Hershey McLaurin, S (transfer portal)

Theo Grabill, TE (transfer portal)

Ja’Shaun Poke, WR (transfer portal)

Davis Mallinger, WR (transfer portal)

Christion Stokes, S (transfer portal)

Jeremiah Aaron, WR (transfer portal)

Cortez Braham, WR (transfer portal)

Lance Dixon, S (transfer portal)

North Carolina vs West Virginia: Prediction

Without Drake Maye, UNC's offense will struggle here, while West Virginia has a great offense, so this should be a high-scoring game as the Mountaineers struggle defensively.

West Virginia has the better offense, which will be the difference here, as the Mountaineers will win by a touchdown.

Prediction: West Virginia wins by a touchdown.

