North Dakota State vs. Colorado Prediction & Betting Tips - August 24 | College Football Week 1

The 2024 college football season is set to get underway for the North Dakota State Bison and the Colorado Buffaloes on Thursday night inside Folsom Field. North Dakota State went 11-4 in the 2023 season and lost in the FCS Championship Semifinals to Montana.

Colorado is entering Year 2 of the coach Deion Sanders era and also the first season back in the Big 12 Conference. The Buffs were 4-8 a year ago after starting 3-0.

Both teams are ready for the action to begin so let's take a deeper dive into what we should expect in this game.

North Dakota State vs. Colorado: Prediction

When we have a FCS vs. FBS team, betting becomes a little tricky. North Dakota State is one of the best FCS schools in the nation while Colorado has vastly improved some key weaknesses from last season.

Shedeur Sanders showcased his skills last season and now has an improved offensive line with the addition of offensive tackle Jordan Seaton. A healthy Travis Hunter with fresh legs playing both sides of the football is going to put Colorado at a great level.

With a team that wants to get off on the right foot after not making a bowl game last season while also now in the Big 12 Conference. Expect the Colorado Buffaloes to take care of business and win by multiple possessions in this game. North Dakota State is no slouch but they cannot contend with Colorado here.

North Dakota State vs. Colorado: Betting tips

Tip 1: Colorado Buffaloes -9.5 (-110)

Tip 2: Under 60.5 Points (-110)

Tip 3: Travis Hunter Anytime TD (-130)

North Dakota State vs. Colorado: Head-to-head

This is surprisingly the first time that the Bison and the Buffaloes are facing off against one another, so there is absolutely nothing to go off of here.

Where to watch North Dakota State vs. Colorado

This game between the North Dakota State Bison and the Colorado Buffaloes will be available on both streaming and linear television. The game will be broadcast on ESPN and will be available to be streamed on ESPN+, Sling, Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV.

