North Texas vs. Tulane prediction, odds and picks - October 21 | NCAAF season 2023

In Week 8, a Saturday afternoon showdown features an American Athletic Conference clash between the North Texas Mean Green and the No. 23-ranked Tulane Green Wave.

The Mean Green (3-3, 1-1 AAC) are coming off a 45-14 home victory on Saturday against the Temple Owls. The Green Wave (5-1, 2-0 AAC) are riding a four-game winning streak after a 31-21 road win on Friday against the Memphis Tigers.

North Texas vs. Tulane Game Details

Fixture: North Texas Mean Green (3-3, 1-1) vs. Tulane Green Wave (5-1, 2-0)

Date and Time: Oct. 21, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Yulman Stadium

North Texas vs. Tulane Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline North Texas Mean Green +20 (-110) Over 63 (-110) +800 Tulane Green Wave -20 (-110) Under 63 (-110) -1350

North Texas vs. Tulane Picks

The North Texas Mean Green have an amazing rushing offense, ranking 23rd in college football with 195.3 rushing yards per game. Junior running back Ayo Adeyi has done well with 64 rushing attempts for 481 yards (7.5 yards per carry) with three rushing touchdowns.

Adeyi is averaging 111.8 rushing yards in his previous four games, so expect the over to hit in this game.

The Tulane Green Wave have been a decent passing offense throughout the year and are 65th in the nation with 235.3 passing yards per game. Junior QB Michael Pratt is 65-of-92 (70.7 completion percentage) for 927 yards with nine touchdowns and an interception.

Pratt has not thrown for more than two touchdowns in any of his last three games, so go with the under on Pratt's passing touchdowns.

North Texas vs. Tulane Key Injuries

North Texas

Running back Ikaika Ragsdale - Undisclosed (OUT)

Tulane

Offensive lineman Prince Pines - Elbow (Questionable)

Defensive lineman Adonis Friloux - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Linebacker Corey Platt Jr - Achilles (OUT)

North Texas vs. Tulane Head-to-Head

These teams are not used to facing off against one another, as this is the second-ever matchup between these two programs. The Tulane Green Wave won that game with a 24-21 home win back in the 2013 regular season.

North Texas vs. Tulane Prediction

The Tulane Green Wave will have the upper hand on the defensive side of the field. While it is a major number, the Green Wave will dominate. With two solid quarterbacks, this game should be close in the first half, but expect Tulane to separate itself in the third and fourth quarters.

Prediction: Tulane Green Wave -20