Northern Arizona Lumberjacks vs #22 Eastern Washington Eagles Prediction & Match Preview - March 6, 2021 | FCS College Football

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks are coming off a successful first game of the spring season. Northern Arizona welcomed Southern Utah and squeaked out a 34-33 victory. The Lumberjacks are (0-4) in Week 2 games since the 2016 college season.

The Eastern Washington Eagles are coming off a tough loss to the Idaho Vandals in Week 1 of the spring season. Eastern Washington jumped out to a 14-0 lead over the Vandals. The Eagles scored in every quarter until the fourth, when the Vandals shut them out to win the game 28-21.

This will be the first and only meeting between the two programs during the 2021 spring season. With Eastern Washington dropping their first game to Idaho, this game is a must win for the Eagles. Northern Arizona is looking to start the spring season by winning two straight games.

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks vs #22 Eastern Washington Eagles Head-to-Head | FCS Football

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks and Eastern Washington Eagles meet for the ninth time this weekend. The Eastern Washington Eagles own the head-to-head (6-2). Northern Arizona has not defeated Eastern Washington since winning back-to-back games in 2015 and 2016.

The Eastern Washington Eagles have won three straight games against the Lumberjacks. Two out of the last three wins for the Eagles have come on the road against Northern Arizona. The Eagles are fresh off a 2019 win over the Lumberjacks 66-38.

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks vs #22 Eastern Washington Eagles Team News | FCS Football

The Northern Arizona Leathernecks are being led by second-year head coach Chris Ball. Ball became the 30th head coach in Northern Arizona's history. Before becoming the head coach at Northern Arizona, Ball spent three years as the defensive coordinator for the University of Memphis.

The Lumberjacks were led by their redshirt senior quarterback, Keondre Wudtee. Wudtee had a great showing against Southern Utah. He completed 68% of his passes for 252 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Northern Arizona's offense is also led by their redshirt senior and redshirt freshman wide receivers Stacy Chukwumezie and Coleman Owen. Both wide receivers caught touchdown passes from Keondre Wudtee against Southern Utah. Combined, Chukwumezie and Owen registered eight receptions, 137 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Week 1 of the spring season.

The Lumberjacks defense was led by defensive backs Josh Marsh and Morgan Vest. Josh Marsh is a redshirt sophomore defensive back who registered 11 total tackles and one tackle for loss in Week 1. Morgan Vest is a redshirt senior defensive backwhot registered 11 total tackles and one pass break up in Week 1.

The Eastern Washington Eagles are being led by their fourth-year head coach Aaron Best. Best has spent the last 24 years with the Eagles, whether as a coach or player. In his three seasons as head coach, Aaron Best has registered a (26-12) record.

The Eagles offense is being led by their redshirt senior quarterback Eric Barriere. Barriere completed 56% of his passes for 339 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and one interception in Week 1. He accounted for two of the three touchdowns the Eagles scored against the Vandals.

Keondre Wudtree leaned on his redshirt senior wide receiver Talolo Limu-Jones in their Week 1 game against Southern Utah. Limu-Jones hauled in nine receptions for 93 yards. Even thought Talolo Limu-Jones may not have found the end zone, he still had a great game in terms of yardage.

Eastern Washington's defense is led by redshirt junior defensive back Anthany Smith and redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Joshua Jerome. Smith had 10 total tackles, one interception and one pass break up against Southern Utah. Jerome added eight tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack against Southern Utah in Week 1.

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks vs #22 Eastern Washington Eagles Projected Starters | FCS Football

QB: Keondre Wudtee

RB: Jeff Widener

WR: Stacy Chukwumezie, Coleman Owen, Matt Kempton

TE: Skylor Clinton

QB: Eric Barriere

RB: Tamarick Pierce

WR: Talolo Limu-Jones, Anthony Stell, Freddie Roberson

TE: Dylan Ingram

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks vs #22 Eastern Washington Eagles Prediction | FCS Football

The Eastern Washington Eagles are riding a three-game win streak against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks. Eastern Washington's quarterback Eric Barriere is coming off a big game against the 19th ranked Idaho Vandals. The Eagles have only lost two games to the Lumberjacks.

Eastern Washington's passing attack will be too much for the Lumberjacks defense on Saturday. If the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks want to stay in the game, they need to force turnovers. Eastern Washington will continue their run at the FCS playoffs after defeating the Lumberjacks on Saturday.

Prediction: #22 Eastern Washington Eagles 45, Northern Arizona Lumberjacks 21