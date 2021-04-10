Northwestern State Demons vs #19 Incarnate Word Cardinals Prediction & Match Preview - April 10, 2021 | FCS College Football

The Incarnate Word Cardinals are playing their first football game since March 27th. Their defense is coming off a performance that saw them give up 75 points to the Nicholls State Colonels. The Cardinals will look to bounce back against the winless Northwestern State Demons on Saturday.

The Northwestern State Demons are coming off a tough loss to Sam Houston State on April 1st. Northwestern State has not recorded a win this spring season, but they've only lost one game by more than one possession. The Demons will look to end their season with a win against the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

Northwestern State Demons vs #19 Incarnate Word Cardinals: How to watch | FCS College Football

Date: April 10, 2021

Time: 8PM EST

How to watch: ESPN+

Northwestern State Demons vs #19 Incarnate Word Cardinals: Head to Head | FCS Football

Northwestern State Demons

Advertisement

The Northwestern State Demons and the Incarnate Word Cardinals will meet for the fifth time on Saturday. Both the Demons and Cardinals have won a pair of games each. Saturday will be like a tie-breaker for the head-to-head series.

Northwestern State Demons vs #19 Incarnate Word Cardinals: Team News | FCS Football

Northwestern State Demons

Northwestern State Demons

The Northwestern State Demons are led on offense by their junior running back Scooter Adams. Adams has rushed for 473 yards and four touchdowns on 65 attempts this spring season. Scooter Adams has caught 16 passes for 141 yards this season.

Here are a few photos from tonight's game. Check out some more at https://t.co/nPSCdNXEov pic.twitter.com/cwtqv6gY8U — NSU Football (@NSUDemonsFB) April 2, 2021

The Demons defense is led by their two linebackers, Jomard Valsin and Blake Stephenson. Valsin has registered 43 total tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks this season. Stephenson has recorded 38 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one interception this season.

Advertisement

#19 Incarnate Word Cardinals

Incarnate Word Cardinals

The Incarnate Word Cardinals are led on offense by their freshman quarterback Cameron Ward. Ward has thrown for 1,524 passing yards and 20 passing touchdowns this season. Cameron Ward has added 33 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Cameron Ward has a group of talented wide receivers to throw the football to on offense. Robert Ferrel has caught 19 passes for 232 yards and five touchdowns this season. Jaelin Campbell has caught 14 passes for 233 yards and three touchdowns.

Advertisement

Northwestern State Demons vs #19 Incarnate Word Cardinals: Projected Starters | FCS Football

Northwestern State Demons

QB: Bryce Rivers

RB: Scooter Adams

WR: Javon Antonio, Marquise Bridges, Levar Gumms

TE: Jacob Logan

#19 Incarnate Word Cardinals

QB: Cameron Ward

RB: Kevin Brown

WR: Tre Wolf, Jaelin Campbell, Robert Ferrel

TE: Roger McCuller

Northwestern State Demons vs #19 Incarnate Word Cardinals: Prediction | FCS Football

The Incarnate Word Cardinals are welcome the winless Northwestern State Demons on Saturday. Northwestern State is heading into an uphill battle against the number one ranked offensive team in the FCS. The Incarnate Word offense will be too much for the Demons defense. The Cardinals will walk away with an easy win over Northwestern State.

Predictions: Incarnate Word Cardinals 63, Northwestern State Demons 21