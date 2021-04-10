Northwestern State Demons vs #19 Incarnate Word Cardinals Prediction & Match Preview - April 10, 2021 | FCS College Football

The Incarnate Word Cardinals are playing their first football game since March 27th. Their defense is coming off a performance that saw them give up 75 points to the Nicholls State Colonels. The Cardinals will look to bounce back against the winless Northwestern State Demons on Saturday.
The Northwestern State Demons are coming off a tough loss to Sam Houston State on April 1st. Northwestern State has not recorded a win this spring season, but they've only lost one game by more than one possession. The Demons will look to end their season with a win against the Incarnate Word Cardinals.
Northwestern State Demons vs #19 Incarnate Word Cardinals: How to watch | FCS College Football
Date: April 10, 2021
Time: 8PM EST
How to watch: ESPN+
Northwestern State Demons vs #19 Incarnate Word Cardinals: Head to Head | FCS Football
The Northwestern State Demons and the Incarnate Word Cardinals will meet for the fifth time on Saturday. Both the Demons and Cardinals have won a pair of games each. Saturday will be like a tie-breaker for the head-to-head series.
Northwestern State Demons vs #19 Incarnate Word Cardinals: Team News | FCS Football
Northwestern State Demons
The Northwestern State Demons are led on offense by their junior running back Scooter Adams. Adams has rushed for 473 yards and four touchdowns on 65 attempts this spring season. Scooter Adams has caught 16 passes for 141 yards this season.
The Demons defense is led by their two linebackers, Jomard Valsin and Blake Stephenson. Valsin has registered 43 total tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks this season. Stephenson has recorded 38 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one interception this season.
#19 Incarnate Word Cardinals
The Incarnate Word Cardinals are led on offense by their freshman quarterback Cameron Ward. Ward has thrown for 1,524 passing yards and 20 passing touchdowns this season. Cameron Ward has added 33 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.
Cameron Ward has a group of talented wide receivers to throw the football to on offense. Robert Ferrel has caught 19 passes for 232 yards and five touchdowns this season. Jaelin Campbell has caught 14 passes for 233 yards and three touchdowns.
Northwestern State Demons vs #19 Incarnate Word Cardinals: Projected Starters | FCS Football
Northwestern State Demons
QB: Bryce Rivers
RB: Scooter Adams
WR: Javon Antonio, Marquise Bridges, Levar Gumms
TE: Jacob Logan
#19 Incarnate Word Cardinals
QB: Cameron Ward
RB: Kevin Brown
WR: Tre Wolf, Jaelin Campbell, Robert Ferrel
TE: Roger McCuller
Northwestern State Demons vs #19 Incarnate Word Cardinals: Prediction | FCS Football
The Incarnate Word Cardinals are welcome the winless Northwestern State Demons on Saturday. Northwestern State is heading into an uphill battle against the number one ranked offensive team in the FCS. The Incarnate Word offense will be too much for the Demons defense. The Cardinals will walk away with an easy win over Northwestern State.
Predictions: Incarnate Word Cardinals 63, Northwestern State Demons 21