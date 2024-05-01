"Not a baby daddy"- $45,000,000 worth Deion Sanders gets honest about coaching future in Colorado after son Shedeur Sanders’ potential NFL move

In an extremely entertaining sit down with NBA icons Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, Deion Sanders shed light on many interesting aspects of his life, including his future at Colorado should Shedeur and Shilo Sanders get selected in the 2025 NFL draft.

As per Celebrity net worth, Sanders is worth a whopping $45M. He opened up about his long-term plans to stay in Boulder and continue building the program even after his sons leave.

“I tell them the truth. I’m a father, not a baby daddy. I don’t follow my kids. I pave roads for my kids. I build generational wealth for my kids, I lead my kids I don’t follow my kids. I’m not that kind of father. I have work to do here. I absolutely love it here, it’s beautiful here.

He further expressed his love for the state that acts as a motivating factor for him:

I’m serious, I absolutely love it here I really do. I never thought a young brother from the south would love this part of the country but I really do. I’d love to be more adventurous and see other things [out here]. I don’t really fly fish but I’ve known to be fly when I fish. I love everything about this part of the country and the fan base that we have here. I just want to bless you with a tremendously successful team.”

Deion Sanders' plan for the upcoming 2024 season

After a disappointing 4-8 season in 2023, Deion Sanders has major plans to turn things around in the upcoming 2024 season.

Deion Sanders has added multiple NFL pros to his coaching staff, including former New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur, who is currently acting as Colorado's offensive coordinator.

With an abundance of NFL expertise, Coach Prime has also acquired another young, up-and-coming coach in Robert Livingston, who is the current defensive coordinator for Colorado and has also worked with the Cincinnati Bengals as their safeties coach.

In college, we get 10 hire positions, plus the coaches so 11, seven out of the 10 come from the NFL, and have NFL experience. Inside this building I believe we have 179 years NFL experience. It's hard to tell somebody to get somewhere when you haven't been. We got a true NFL navigation system up in here."

However, it has been a rocky road with close to 20 players entering the transfer portal within the last month. Fans have been questioning Colorado's future with all the uncertainties surrounding the squad. It will surely be interesting to see how the new roster works out for Coach Prime and his crew.