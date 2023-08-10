"Not enough" - Former Alabama WR Henry Ruggs charged for high-speed driving, leaves internet divided over minimum punishment

Former Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was handed a prison sentence of three to 10 years on Wednesday following his involvement in a DUI collision in 2021. The incident tragically resulted in the death of a woman and her dog in Las Vegas.

Ruggs faced allegations of driving at speeds of up to 156 miles per hour through residential roads while having a blood-alcohol content of 0.16 percent at the time of the crash. He pleaded guilty to the charges against him at a Clark County District Court in May.

He has since then been placed under house arrest and monitored with electronic devices for both alcohol consumption and location. Judge Jennifer Schwartz conveyed to Henry Ruggs on Wednesday that the case was among the most heartbreaking she had encountered.

The news has led to a widespread reaction in the world of football across the collegiate and professional levels. Many football fans on social media hold a different opinion on the sentence the former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver should have gotten for his crime.

Let’s take a look at the reactions of the fans online:

Ricco Phinisee @RiccoPhinisee @NFL_DovKleiman @davidcharns Wait…how do you get 3-10 years? Do you all think his NFL career is over?

Legion of Boomer @ALPsooner @NFL_DovKleiman @davidcharns 3 years for killing someone is light work. Hopefully he can make a comeback after he serves his time

DegenAfzol 🌖 @HudaAfzol @NFL_DovKleiman @davidcharns Legal system is broken if Tory Lanez got 10 years

The Rational Football League Show @TheRFLShow @NFL_DovKleiman @davidcharns How is all of that only 3-10 years?

DUI

Vehicular Manslaughter

Reckless Endangerment

I am not a lawyer put that seems like a lot more than 3-10

Van @vanman_1000 @NFL_DovKleiman @davidcharns Ruggs just needs to serve his time & ask for forgiveness to the family of the victim!!

Hurtsvania 🔴⚪️⚫️🇧🇷 @Hurtsvania player @Sanaynay9 @NFL_DovKleiman @davidcharns should be less, he’s a good footballplayer

Bradley Scott 🙏🇺🇸 @Hoosiers1986 @NFL_DovKleiman @davidcharns Alcohol makes us feel invincible, but unfortunately the reality is often a much different picture.

Bayou Da Don @BayouDaDon @NFL_DovKleiman @davidcharns Trying to show off & be lit... cost a life....& he only gets 3 to 10. I'm assuming because he showed remorse ...smdh. All these diff rules

Strong Cartoon 🏳️‍⚧️ @trillstepcat @NFL_DovKleiman @davidcharns Seems like a little much? He was clearly drunk which means things were out of his hands at the point. He couldn’t have known.

Just Knowledge @j_knowledgeable @NFL_DovKleiman @davidcharns Tragic loss of life cuz of this. Don’t drink and drive people.

Henry Ruggs' NFL career in doubt

The Crash Scene

Following the sentence on Wednesday, Henry Ruggs might not return to play in the NFL. This is considering he ends up serving ten years behind bars. He already played two seasons with the Raiders after being selected as a first-round pick in 2020.

However, Ruggs could still make a dramatic return to the league if he ends up spending a shorter time behind bars. Despite the odds, this remains a huge possibility as we've seen players like Michael Vick return to the NFL after serving their prison terms. We wait to see how long Rugg stays in prison.

Henry Ruggs' college career at Alabama

Arkansas v Alabama

Despite receiving offers from more than 20 programs, Henry Ruggs committed to Alabama. He was known for his incredible speed and athleticism, making him a key player in Alabama's offense. He showcased his skills as a deep threat and a versatile playmaker.

Ruggs was a part of the formidable receiving corps at Alabama alongside other talented players like Jerry Jeudy and DeVonta Smith. As a freshman, he was part of the Crimson Tide national championship-winning team during the 2017 college football season.

The Montgomery, Alabama-born wide receiver ended his college career at the Crimson Tide with 98 receptions for 1,716 yards and 24 touchdowns in 40 games. He was selected as the 12th overall pick by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft.