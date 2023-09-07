Travis Hunter announced himself to the Football Bowl Subdivision world after the impressive performance against No. 17 TCU in the season opener on Saturday. The two-way player has maintained loyalty to Deion Sanders over the years, surprisingly spurning Florida State to join him at Jackson State.

In a July interview with 247Sports, Sanders said that Hunter was offered a $1.5 million NIL deal by another program. However, he rejected the deal to keep playing under Coach Prime at Colorado, maintaining his loyalty to his idol and role model.

"People offered Hunter a bag," Sanders said. "About $1.5 million to try to lure him and buy him out of the transfer portal. But Travis is not the kind of guy that can be bought. He isn't built like that. Travis is a relational young man that is built on relationships and stability. And that's what he wanted and desired. That is why he decided to ride and stay with us."

Deion Sanders talks about the plan for Travis Hunter this season

Travis Hunter has proven himself as a big talent right from his high school days. However, the decision to sign with Jackson State in the Football Championship Subdivision hasn't made the college football world realize his potential. Sanders hopes he can prove that soon.

“I cannot wait until they see what he is capable of doing in the next couple of years," Sanders said. "Because he will be a top five or top three pick after his junior year. But the sky's the limit, he is going to play both ways, and he is a vital part of the offense and the defense, and he wants that.”

Just like Deion Sanders, Travis Hunter has built himself as a versatile player who can play on both sides of the field as both wide receiver and cornerback. Sanders is confident the youngster can effectively navigate playing in the offense as well as the defense.

"We don’t have to manage that," Sanders said. "His game is his game. It’s nothing that we manage. Travis is bored when he is not on the field. Travis is not intertwined with things when he is not on the field. Travis likes to be in the action. That’s who he is."

Following an impressive freshman season at Jackson State, Hunter is out to live up to the hype after transitioning to the FBS. His talent has already been recognized after being named to the AP Preseason All-America first team. After showcasing his potential in the season's first game, all eyes will be on the two-way player as the season progresses.