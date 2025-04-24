“Not a tangible asset”: Former Alabama QB’s blunt reality check to Nico Iamaleava about the long-term effects of his Tennessee exit

Nico Iamaleava's exit from Tennessee is arguably the biggest quarterback move in the spring transfer portal window. He entered it after failing to agree on a new contract with the Volunteers, and he is now on his way to the UCLA Bruins.

It's rare to see a quarterback of Iamaleava's stature make an abrupt move. Former college football and NFL QB Greg McElroy does not agree with it and issued a blunt reality check to the new Bruins signal-caller.

"I've drawn this picture on multiple different occasions for a lot of people trying to make sure players understand that the money earned today is not a tangible asset compared to what could be made down the road," McElroy said on Tuesday, via ESPN College Football.

"Let's think about Isaiah Bond. He was at Alabama two years ago. Isaiah Bond went out against Auburn in the 2023 season and made one of the great plays in the history of Alabama football. One of the most legendary plays in the history of the Iron Bowl. That catch has been immortalized by Alabama fans and so many people are profiting off that. Do you know who's not profiting off that, Isaiah Bond. Because Isaiah Bond after the fact went from an Alabama legend to leave to go to Texas the following year and now Alabama wants nothing to do with him".

It remains to be seen whether Iamaleava will follow a similar path or if the move to UCLA will reap significant dividends.

McElroy knows a thing or two about being a QB for a college football powerhouse. He started with the Alabama Crimson Tide in his junior and senior seasons, and guided the team to a 2010 BCS national championship.

McElroy entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick by the New York Jets in 2011. He held a backup QB role for two seasons before pivoting into broadcasting. McElroy works as a college football analyst for ESPN.

Nico Iamaleava is switching from the SEC to the Big Ten in 2025

Nico Iamaleava helped Tennessee to a 10-3 (6-2 Southeastern Conference) overall record, and a spot in the expanded College Football Playoff. However, the Volunteers were knocked out by the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first round.

Iamaleava earned plaudits for leading the Vols to their first CFP appearance, but contractual disputes saw him enter the transfer portal and end his stay in the SEC.

The UCLA Bruins snagged Iamaleava, and he's now set to play in the Big Ten Conference. His first game will be against the Utah Utes. Iamaleava's last game of the campaign will be versus one of UCLA's biggest rivals, the USC Trojans, in November.

