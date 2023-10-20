Notre Dame to Big Ten becomes a real possibility as ACC implosion looks imminent with changing times in the conference realignment arena

Notre Dame has been in discussion with NBC in the last couple of months on the extension of their long-standing television partnership. The home games of the Fighting Irish have been televised by NBC since 1991 as the university maintains its football-independent status.

The current agreement expires in 2024, and the talks on an extension haven't seen a breakthrough due to Notre Dame's. The ongoing deal earns the Irish $26 million per season, and the university reportedly is asking for a new contract worth $75 million per year.

According to college football insider Greg Swaim, Notre Dame could be making its way to the Big Ten in 2025 as the contract negotiations with NBC are hitting a deadlock. The Big Ten offer is much bigger than what NBC will be able to pay the school.

The Big Ten new television contract has a "Notre Dame clause"

The Big Ten's media deal apparently includes specific provisions detailing additional annual financial compensation that FOX, ESPN, and CBS would need to pay the conference if Notre Dame joins the conference. The exact amount of this compensation remains undisclosed.

The insertion of the clause further underscores the Big Ten's keen interest in enticing the university to become a part of the conference. The Irish have been linked to the conference on multiple occasions in the past, but the school places a high value on its football independence.

According to athletic director Jack Swarbrick in July, the school plans to continue staying independent in football. However, joining the Big Ten could earn the Fighting Irish around $100 million annually in conference payout, and that could make the school reconsider its stance.

ACC's impending implosion could aid the Fighting Irish

With the intense push from Clemson and Florida State to leave the Atlantic Coast Conference, the league is set to face an implosion in the upcoming seasons. This could ensure the Fighting Irish's realignment to the Big Ten in all sports rather than only football.

For non-football sports, Notre Dame is subject to the airtight ACC grant-of-rights agreement, which extends until 2036. This agreement has implications for the university's participation in ACC competitions in sports other than football, which will make an exit difficult.

However, should the Tigers and Seminoles find their way out, the Irish might also take advantage of an ACC implosion to move completely to the Big Ten.