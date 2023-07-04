The 2023 college football season is nearing, and the Notre Dame football schedule is set. The Fighting Irish have a challenging but equally exciting season. Among their scheduled matchups are Ohio State, USC, Clemson and Stanford.

The Irish open their season with a classic game against Navy on Aug. 26. They will travel to Dublin, Ireland, for the matchup at the Aviva Stadium. After their return from Ireland, the Irish will be up against North Carolina State.

Following this, they'll play their first home game against Central Michigan. Next will be a game to look forward to as the Irish face the Ohio State Buckeyes. The game promises to be a marquee matchup, and it is expected to be a sellout. Notre Dame then faces Duke in Durham, North Carolina, before another trip to Louisville to face the Cardinals.

Another tough game awaits the Irish in October as they take on the USC Trojans at home. This is a longstanding rivalry that's sure to have Irish fans screaming their lungs out. Their trip to Pittsburgh to face the Panthers comes right before they host Clemson at Notre Dame Stadium. The Tigers are another opponent Notre Dame meeds to be wary of.

The Notre Dame football schedule in November will open with a game against Wake Forest at Notre Dame Stadium. A trip to Stanford is next where they face the Cardinals at the Stanford Stadium.

The Irish will play five games in their 2023 schedule in front of their home fans. As one of the largest and most passionate fanbases in college football, Notre Dame will be counting on the support of its fans.

Tickets and venues for the 2023 Notre Dame football schedule

The 2023 Notre Dame football schedule looks like a tough and challenging one. But they are not the Fighting Irish for nothing. The team has a considerable amount of talent, enough to secure a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Tickets to see the Notre Dame football games are available on the Notre Dame athletics website or through the school ticket office. You can also catch their games on cable TV via a number of channels including, ABC, NBC and Peacock.

Date Opponent Venue Time TV August 26 Navy Aviva Stadium 2:30 PM ET NBC/Peacock September 2 Tennessee State Notre Dame Stadium 3:30 PM ET NBC/Peacock September 9 at NC State Carter-Finley Stadium 12:00 PM ET ABC September 16 Central Michigan Notre Dame Stadium 2:30 PM ET Peacock September 23 Ohio State Notre Dame Stadium 7:30 PM ET NBC/Peacock September 30 at Duke Wallace Wade Stadium TBA October 7 at Louisville Cardinal Stadium TBA October 14 USC Notre Dame Stadium 3:30 PM ET NBC/Peacock October 28 Pittsburgh Notre Dame Stadium 2:30 PM ET NBC/Peacock November 4 at Clemson Memorial Stadium TBA ABC November 25 at Stanford Stanford Stadium TBA

