The seven Notre Dame Heisman winners are some of the school’s proudest achievers in the history of its prestigious football program. The Fighting Irish are easily one of the most successful teams in the annals of college football. Nothing highlights this better than having the most winners of the sport's top individual award.

Here's a look at the distinguished legends who make up the list of Notre Dame Heisman winners, in no particular order.

Notre Dame Heisman winners

John Lattner

John Lattner played several positions for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. he played running back and receiver and also played defense. His Heisman Trophy win in 1953 underscored his versatility, as he did not lead the Irish in passing, rushing or receiving during the season. His overall performance had an indelible impact, however.

He compiled more than 1,700 rushing yards, 39 catches, 13 interceptions and eight recoveries, returning two kickoffs for touchdowns.

John Huarte

John Huarte was a quarterback for the Irish in the 1960s, in an era that preceded the quarterback dominance that we’re currently witnessing in football. He won the Heisman Trophy in 1964 as a senior.

He went 114-for-205 for 2,062 yards. His performance was instrumental to Notre Dame’s 9-1 record in the 1964 season. He received the 1964 Heisman.

Angelo Bertelli

Angelo Bertelli was the trailblazer who set the record as the first Notre Dame Heisman winner when he claimed the award in 1943. He was also a quarterback who was way ahead of his time. In his Heisman-winning season, he completed 169 of 324 pass attempts for 2,582 yards.

He is renowned for having perfected the "T-Formation,” which the Fighting Irish became famous for years after he left.

Tim Brown

When asked for evidence that Notre Dame is the equivalent of “old money” in college football, simply point to Tim Brown. He's the seventh and most recent Notre Dame Heisman winner. The former wide receiver won the award in 1987, well over 30 years ago.

Brown holds the school record for all-purpose yards with 5,024s. He was the first wide receiver to win the Heisman. He also helped Notre Dame win the national championship in his final season in 1988.

Paul Hornung

Paul Hornung is another quarterback to appear on the list of Notre Dame Heisman winners. Hornung was nothing like the conventional quarterback, however. In fact, he began as a fullback. He became a quarterback along the way and eventually ended up a s defensive back.

He compiled more than 1,300 yards of total offense in his senior season. In addition, he made 55 tackles. His Heisman Trophy win had a bittersweet twist as the Irish finished with a 2-8 record.

Johnny Lujack

Johnny Lujack’s name is definitely one of the most legendary, not only in Notre Dame’s history but also in the annals of college football. Playing for Notre Dame in the 1940s, Lujack led the Fighting Irish to three national championships. No other quarterback has achieved that feat.

But Lujack was not only effective at quarterback. He threw for almost 3,000 yards during his career and also played defensive back. And it was hardly surprising that he beat all competition to win the Heisman Trophy in 1947.

Leon Hart

They simply don’t make them like Leon Hart anymore in college football. He was the second (and last) lineman to win the Heisman Trophy. Hart played 38 games for the Irish over four years. He didn’t lose a single game, as they went 36-0-2 with Hart on the team.

Hart won the national championship with Notre Dame the year he won the Heisman and was also the top pick in the NFL draft.

It has been a long time since there was a Notre Dame Heisman winner. How much longer do the fans have to wait?

