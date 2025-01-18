Notre Dame injury report: Closer look at players who could potentially miss championship game

As the Notre Dame Fighting Irish get ready to compete for a national championship against Ohio State, they are certain to be missing a few key components.

The Irish have suffered their share of serious injuries but also have other contributors who are working back to playing condition or will "gut it out" despite nagging complaints or problems.

The Irish previously lost a trio of players to the transfer portal who were all battling injury issues. They're ommitted from the report below because they won't play not because of the injury but because of the transfer. But here's a thumbnail sketch of players who are in jeopardy of missing the title game.

Notre Dame players dealing with injury issues for title game

Wide receiver Beaux Collins would be a substantial loss for Notre Dame in the CFP title game if he is unable to play. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Players who have been out and will presumably be out

Styles Prescod, OL

Prescod suffered from shoulder complaints during preseason camp and eventually had to undergo season-ending surgery. His long-term prognosis should be fine, but he's definitely out again this week.

Taebron Bennie-Powell, S

Bennie-Powell, a freshman safety, was bothered by an old left shoulder injury during preseason camp. Labrum issues have kept him out for the season, and he will be out on Monday.

Gi'Bran Payne, RB

Payne tore his ACL in his right knee in Notre Dame's spring game. He has missed the entire season and will be out again on Monday.

Chance Tucker, DB

Veteran defender Tucker tore his ACL in preseason camp just before the start of the season. He's been declared out for the year and won't play Monday.

Boubacar Traore, DE

Traore, an athletic defense end, sustained a left knee injury in early October. He had to miss the remainder of the season and isn't expected back for Monday's game.

Benjamin Morrison, CB

A significant cornerback, Morrison sustained a left hip injury in mid-October and was ruled out for the rest of the season. A future NFL player, Morrison won't be in action on Monday.

Rylie Mills, DL

The leading pass rusher and tackler for loss on Notre Dame's team, Mills suffered a knee injury in the Irish's first-round CFP win over Indiana. He missed the next two games and will also be out of action on Monday.

Cooper Flanagan, TE

Flanagan, mainly a blocker, suffered an Achilles injury in Notre Dame's second-round CFP win. He missed the last game and will be out of action again in the title game.

Anthonie Knapp, OT

Knapp suffered a high-ankle sprain in the CFP semifinal with Penn State and will miss the title game. The loss of Notre Dame's starting left tackle could loom large.

Players who are questionable

Beaux Collins, WR

One of the top Notre Dame receivers in 2024, Collins had a calf injury during the win over Penn State. He will try to play, but is status is uncertain.

Rocco Spindler, OG

Spindler had a right ankle injury against Penn State. He played intermittently after the injury and will try to see action in the CFP title game. As Notre Dame's starting right guard, his loss inside would be significant.

Available

Jeremiyah Love, RB

Love has been dealing with a knee injury but keeps soldiering on. Love's production has dipped in the CFP, but he still finds ways to remain in the lineup. He's good to go for the title tilt.

