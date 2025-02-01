Notre Dame players in Senior Bowl: Top 3 Fighting Irish athletes who will feature in postseason matchup ft. Jack Kiser

Three Notre Dame Fighting Irish players are representing their school at the Senior Bowl, and after a solid week of practice, they will now look to show their skills in the game.

The Fighting Irish had a strong season, making it all the way into the CFP Championship Game, where Ohio State ultimately defeated them. However, the season's performance has put the limelight on their players in Mobile.

Here is what RJ Oben, Riley Leonard and Jack Kiser have done so far and what to watch for in the Senior Bowl game in Mobile, Alabama.

Top 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish players at the Senior Bowl

#3. RJ Oben, Defensive Lineman

A Duke transfer, RJ Oben was an opportunistic player for Notre Dame. He missed some time in 2024 due to injury and finished the year with 19 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble. He had 14 sacks in the previous three seasons combined.

Oben responded at a key time for the Irish, as his sack and forced fumble of Gunner Stockton turned the momentum in Notre Dame’s favor during the Sugar Bowl. He is a strong player at the point of attack. He is expected to be a Day 3 pick in the 2025 NFL draft, but a strong performance could change that.

#2. Riley Leonard, Quarterback

A dual-threat quarterback, Riley Leonard hasn’t been mentioned among the elite quarterbacks in this year’s draft. He is projected as a Day 3 pick. Leonard finished the year with 2,861 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Leonard was probably more dangerous with his legs, amassing 906 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground for the Irish. He could drive his draft stock up with a solid game, but he must show he can be polished as a passer.

#1. Jack Kiser, Linebacker

Selected as the top linebacker on the American squad by the offensive players he got to practice against, Jack Kiser could be improving his draft stock in Mobile. Kiser has shown in practice that he can be strong in coverage, which is an increasingly important trait, with so many tight ends becoming the focal point of NFL offenses.

Kiser might be stronger against the run and a sure-handed tackler. He finished the season with 90 stops and two forced fumbles. The linebacker is 24 years old, which could scare some teams, but given his body of work this week, he might be able to improve his stock and go in on Day 2 of the draft.

