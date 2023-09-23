Notre Dame running backs: Fighting Irish's RB depth chart explored as South Bend prepares for Ohio State 

Saturday's encounter between Notre Dame and Ohio State might shape the future of the college football season. The Fighting Irish are currently No. 9 in the nation and the Buckeyes No. 4.

If the Buckeyes have any chance of winning on their trip up north to South Bend, Indiana, they have to make sure they protect their quarterback Kyle McCord. McCord is just on his fifth start of his entire career and has never played on an encounter of such national relevance.

On the other hand, the Fighting Irish are led by a sixth-year starter in Sam Hartman. Hartman transferred in from Wake Forest during the transfer portal and has been transformational for Notre Dame, as his 1061 yards and 13 touchdowns prove. Nonetheless, he'll be facing the strongest defense they have faced yet, a reason for which Notre Dame needs the running game to work.

They will rely on Audric Estime for that purpose, who so far has achieved 521 rushing yards with five touchdowns in the season. Estime's best game came just last week, as he achieved 176 rushing yards versus Central Michigan. He has recorded upwards of 100 yards in three out of four encounters, and in the season opener versus the Navy Midshipmen, he was shy by only five yards. He has also scored at least once in every game.

The Notre Dame RB Depth Chat

Audric Estime Jr. Payne Gi'Bran RS Fr. Jadarian Price RS Fr. Devyn Ford TR Sr. Jeremiyah Love Fr.

Notre Dame has preferably relied on Audric Estime to carry the ball. As this is probably the most important game of the season for them so far, it is logical to expect that they will repeat the system that has brought them so much success so far.

If we see anyone else, it will be freshman Jeremiyah Love who has 119 rushing yards with one touchdown this season. He was a four-star recruit for the Irish according to 247Sports.