Notre Dame schedule 2025: 3 toughest matchups for Marcus Freeman & Co.

After a 14-win season and a spot in the CFP national championship game, Notre Dame will have a tall task to equal that performance in 2025. The Irish remain a conference independent, playing an odd hodgepodge of opponents, making it challenging to gauge their relative strength.

The 2025 Notre Dame schedule is impressive, particularly early. While many programs will break into 2025 slowly, the Irish play two of their toughest opponents in their first two games. If Notre Dame can reach midseason in the CFP picture, Marcus Freeman and Co. have an outstanding chance to finish strong.

Here are the three toughest matchups on the 2025 Notre Dame schedule.

Top 3 toughest games for Notre Dame in 2025

Former Georgia QB Carson Beck has transferred to Miami and will face Notre Dame to open 2025. (Credits: IMAGN)

3. Boise State, Oct. 4

Credit the Irish for their willingness to take on Group of Five power Boise State. Sure, Ashton Jeanty is gone, but Boise is undoubtedly not a team lacking talent. And a year ago, Northern Illinois came into Notre Dame and delivered one of the upsets of the season.

The Fighting Irish will host Boise and are a substantial favorite. But this intriguing matchup could yield an epic battle. The Broncos, college football's Cinderella, will have a big day at Notre Dame.

2. Texas A&M, Sept. 13

On the other hand, in the second game of the season, Notre Dame will face a dangerous Texas A&M squad. Mike Elko's team started 7-1 and was a fearsome foe in 2024 before some late stumbles. The Aggies need to add more talent and depth around QB Marcel Reed this season.

Notre Dame defeated the Aggies 23-13 to open the 2024 season. Although the team will have a week off heading into this game, combined with the season opener, it could tell the tale of Notre Dame's 2025 campaign.

1. Miami, Aug. 31

The Fighting Irish certainly have a legitimate opening foe for the campaign. Miami spent most of the season as the ACC's obvious favorite. Mario Cristobal's team has replaced Heisman candidate Cam Ward with Georgia transfer Carson Beck, and he figures to be back in a profound way in 2025.

It's also a road game for the Irish and one that will seriously challenge their depth. Playing a game in South Florida in August virtually guarantees heat-related concerns. But Notre Dame can open the 2025 season with a major statement. Beat the Hurricanes and the rest of the season will line up well for another CFP run. Take a loss and it could quickly get off track.

What do you think of Notre Dame's 2025 schedule? Share your take on the schedule and team in our comments section below!

