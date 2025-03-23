Notre Dame spring transfer portal: 3 players who could potentially leave Fighting Irish before 2025 season

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish had a tremendous season, reaching the national championship game before losing to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Coach Marcus Freeman will be looking to improve on last season and this time win the last game of the year. The team has the pieces to do it, although there is a decent amount of turnover on the roster.

The transfer portal had a positive impact on the Fighting Irish as they added several impactful players on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. However, the team is still at risk of losing players to the transfer portal.

The spring window is coming up in April and the team will not be able to finalize its roster until after it is done. Although no Notre Dame players have declared for the transfer portal yet, there are several who could be interested.

Three players who could leave the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the spring transfer portal

#1 Steve Angeli

Next season, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will be without the QB that led them to the national championship game. Riley Leonard has entered the 2025 NFL draft, and as a result, the Fighting Irish will need a new starter. Redshirt freshman CJ Carr is expected to take the starting role.

With Carr slated to be the starter next season, redshirt junior Steve Angeli falls down the depth chart. Since Carr is a freshman, if Angeli wants to start at some point in his college career, he will likely need to transfer.

#2 Aneyas Williams

Sophomore running back Aneyas Williams sits third on the depth chart after making 34 carries for 219 yards last season. However, he sits behind two juniors, meaning it will likely be a few seasons before he gets the starting role.

If Williams wants to build on a strong freshman season by starting, the transfer portal is an option for him.

#3 Luke Talich

Luke Talich will enter his junior season in 2025 with the hopes that he can get more playing time than he did last season. However, redshirt sophomore Adon Shuler is ahead of him on the depth chart. As a result, it would make sense for Talich to enter the transfer portal to join a team that he could start on.

