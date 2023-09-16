Notre Dame vs Central Michigan Prediction & Betting Tips - September 16 | College Football Week 3

In Week 3's college football matchup, we will see the Central Michigan Chippewas take on the ninth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish inside Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Indiana on Saturday, September 16, at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The Chippewas are currently 1-1 so far this season and are coming off a 45-42 home win over the New Hampshire Wildcats last week. Freshman quarterback Bert Amanuel Jr was 7-of-19 for 193 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions as well as 21 carries for 101 yards (4.8 yards per attempt) with a pair of rushing touchdowns.

The Fighting Irish are a perfect 3-0 so far and are coming off a 45-24 road win over the NC State Wolfpack last week. Senior quarterback Sam Hartman finished 15-of-24 for 286 yards with four touchdown passes.

Central Michigan vs. Notre Dame prediction

The Chippewas have been struggling to be an offensive juggernaut, averaging 26 points on 329.5 total yards per game. They have struggled to pass the football, averaging just 150 passing yards per game.

In their most recent game against New Hampshire, they passed for 10.2 yards per attempt and ran for 4.5 rushing yards per try. Their defense struggled a bit as they allowed the Wildcats to go 6-of-14 on third down tries and 1-of-2 on fourth down attempts. They did force a pair of turnovers, but giving up 493 yards through the air is not good at all for a secondary that needs to step up.

The Fighting Irish have been doing outstandingly well, scoring 47.7 points on 485.7 total yards. Their dominant rushing attack has been a huge plus as junior running back Audric Estime has 43 rushes for 345 yards (8.0 yards per attempt) with four rushing touchdowns.

Their defense is giving up 10 points per game and incredibly shot up after giving up 24 points to NC State. However, Notre Dame did force three interceptions in the game to make things a lot better.

Expect to see Notre Dame dominate as the better and more talented team on both sides of the field.

Central Michigan vs. Notre Dame Betting Tips

Notre Dame had the over hit in 10 of their last 14 games

Notre Dame has won 11 of the previous 13 games

Central Michigan had the under hit in four of their previous six road games

Central Michigan has lost six of their last 10 games

Central Michigan vs. Notre Dame head-to-head

Saturday's game will be the first-ever matchup between Michigan and Irish.

Where to watch Central Michigan vs. Notre Dame

This game will not be televised nationally on linear television. However, it will be broadcast throughout the United States on Peacock, as do all Notre Dame football home games.