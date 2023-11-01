Notre Dame vs. Clemson prediction, odds and picks - November 4 | NCAAF season 2023

We have a non-conference matchup in Week 10 of the college football season as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Clemson Tigers face off.

The Fighting Irish (7-2) have been playing well and they are on a two-game winning streak after a 58-7 dominant win over the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday. The Tigers (4-4) need to figure out how to be more consistent as they are on a two-game losing streak after a 24-17 road loss against the NC State Wolfpack.

Notre Dame vs. Clemson: Game Details

Fixture: Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-2) vs. Clemson Tigers (4-4)

Date and Time: November 4, 2023, at 12 p.m. EST

Venue: Memorial Stadium

Notre Dame vs. Clemson: Betting Odds

Team Spread Total MoneylineNotre Notre Dame Fighting Irish -3 (-112) Over 45 (-108) -155 Clemson Tigers +3 (-108) Under 45 (-112) +130

Notre Dame vs. Clemson: Picks

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have been playing well throughout the season offensively as they are 44th in the nation with 263.8 passing yards per game.

Quarterback Sam Hartman has been playing well as he has completed 149-of-228 passing attempts (65.4%) for 2,126 yards and 18 touchdowns to 5 interceptions. With only 4 touchdown passes in his last four games, expect him to bounce back and hit the over on his touchdown passes here.

The Clemson Tigers have also been throwing the football at a great level throughout the season as the program ranks 46th in the nation with 259.0 passing yards per game.

Sophomore quarterback Cade Klubnik has been playing well as he has completed 188-of-294 passing attempts (63.9%) for 1,947 yards and 13 touchdowns against 5 interceptions. With 5 touchdown passes in the previous five games, go with the under in passing touchdowns in this game.

Notre Dame vs. Clemson: Key Injuries

Notre Dame

Tight end Mitchell Evans - Knee (OUT)

Punter Chris Salerno - Leg (OUT)

Tight end Kevin Bauman - Knee (OUT)

Wide receiver KK Smith - Shoulder (OUT)

Clemson

Running back Will Shipley - Concussion (Questionable)

Wide receiver Tyler Brown - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Running back Jay Haynes - Ankle (OUT)

Safety R.J. Mickens - Appendix (OUT)

Wide receiver Antonio Williams - Toe (OUT)

Offensive lineman Walker Parks - Lower Body (OUT)

Defensive back Minsun Kelley - Redshirt (OUT)

Defensive lineman Vic Burley - Knee (OUT)

Wide receiver Cole Turner - Hip (OUT)

Notre Dame vs. Clemson: Head-to-Head

This is the eighth-ever matchup between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Clemson Tigers. Clemson has a slight advantage as they hold a 4-3 record against Notre Dame. These programs faced off last season with the Fighting Irish picking up a 35-14 home victory.

Notre Dame vs. Clemson: Prediction

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are trying to climb up the AP Poll after already recording two losses. The Clemson Tigers have been struggling to try to get going and coach Dabo Swinney is feeling the heat from outside the program now.

With running back Will Shipley dealing with a concussion, it will be hard to imagine the Tigers having an effective run game, so go with Notre Dame to cover the spread on the road.

Prediction: Notre Dame Fighting Irish -3