Notre Dame vs Duke Prediction & Betting Tips - Sept. 30 | College Football Week 5

In a non-conference battle, the 11th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the 17th-ranked Duke Blue Devils at the Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, North Carolina, on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 7:30 pm ET.

The Fighting Irish are 4-1 on the season and coming off a 17-14 home loss on Saturday against the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Blue Devils, meanwhile, are a perfect 4-0 and coming off a strong 41-7 road win on Saturday over the UConn Huskies.

Notre Dame vs Duke: Head-to-head and key numbers

The two teams have faced off seven times across competitions. The Fighting Irish lead 5-2.

Notre Dame is 4-1 against the spread this season.

Duke is 3-1 against the spread this season.

Notre Dame had the over hit in 10 of their last 14 games.

Duke had the over hit in eight of their last 13 games.

Notre Dame vs Duke: Prediction

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish has been one of the most prolific offensive teams. They're tenth with 43.2 points, averaging 477.2 total yards per game.

They have one of the best quarterbacks in senior Sam Hartman, who is 81-of-115 (70.4 completion percentage) for 1,236 yards with 14 touchdowns without an interception. Notre Dame is also running the ball for 198.8 yards per game.

The defense has been doing pretty well, allowing 15.3 points on 260.6 total yards per game. They have also fared well in defending the pass, giving up 149.4 passing yards per game. The Fighting Irish have had five interceptions and seven forced fumbles, so expect some hard hits.

The Blue Devils, meanwhile, have been doing well offensively, scoring 37.3 points on 424.5 total yards per game. This offense loves to run the football, with senior running back Jordan Waters registering 39 rushing attempts for 258 yards (6.6 yards per carry) for seven rushing touchdowns. They also throw the ball well, but almost half their yards are from the running game.

The Duke defense has been doing outstandingly well. They're tied for fourth in college football with 8.8 points on 276.3 total yards per game. They have been giving their offense short fields, forcing eight turnovers (four interceptions, four forced fumbles), so Notre Dame will have their work cut out.

Prediction: Duke 28-22

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Duke Blue Devils: Betting tips

Tip 1: Duke Blue Devils +5.5

Tip 2: Under 52.5 Points

Tip 3: Duke 1st Half Moneyline +145

Tip 4: Duke 1st Half Spread +3.5