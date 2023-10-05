Notre Dame vs. Louisville prediction & betting tips - October 7 | College Football Week 6

Notre Dame is facing its third consecutive ranked opponent after clashing with Ohio State and Duke in back-to-back weeks. In Week 6, they face No. 25 Louisville, a team that is currently 5-0 and crept into the rankings just this week. On the other hand, Notre Dame is 4-1 after losing their Week 4 encounter with the Buckeyes in heartbreaking fashion.

In Week 5, Notre Dame went on the road and won 21-14 in a tough encounter against Duke. Quarterback Sam Hartman had 222 passing yards but no touchdown pass. Their lead rusher, Audric Estime, recorded 81 rushing yards and had the only two touchdowns of the Fighting Irish in the game. The victory helped them to climb to the No. 10 spot in the AP Poll.

Fighting Irish dominated the first half of the game, going up 10-0, but in the second half, the Blue Devils rallied and even took the lead 14-13 with 9 minutes left to play. Estime only managed to turn the game around with 31 seconds left, with a 30-yard rush that ended up on a touchdown.

The Louisville Cardinals won their encounter with NC State 13-10. Their quarterback, Jack Plummer, threw 286 yards with one touchdown pass but two interceptions. Their running game was almost nonexistent, with them only recording 20 rushing yards.

With a 5-0 record and Duke's defeat, the Cardinals have put themselves as prime candidates to attend the ACC title game come the end of the year. Notre Dame is their first-ranked opponent of the year.

Notre Dame vs. Louisville prediction

The Irish are 6.5 favorites for the game, which makes sense, considering they're a more complete team than the Cardinals. Sam Hartman has proven to be one of the best signal-callers of the game this year, which is rooted in the amount of experience the sixth-year starter has.

On the other hand, we don't know who the Cardinals really are. They haven't faced serious opposition all year, with their most challenging encounter yet being against NC State last week, and they barely won that 13-10.

Prediction: Notre Dame 35-14 Louisville

