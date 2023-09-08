Notre Dame vs. NC State Prediction & Betting Tips - September 9 | College Football Week 2

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish go on the road to play NC State on Saturday, Sept. 9 at noon ET.

Notre Dame is coming off a 42-3 win in Week 0 against Army in Ireland and last week, the Fighting Irish beat Tennessee State 56-3. Last week, Sam Hartman went 14-of-17 for 194 yards and two touchdowns and was pulled as Steve Angeli and Kenny Minchey both completed passes.

NC State, meanwhile, picked up a 24-14 win over UConn on the road in Week 1. In the game, Brennan Armstrong went 17-of-26 for 155 yards while also rushing for 96 yards on 19 carries.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Heading into the game, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman has told his team to be ready for the crowd as they know NC State makes it hostile.

“You try to explain what it’s going to be like to them. You try and show videos and just tell them, ‘Hey, this is kind of the environment you’re going into.’ Nothing will catch them up until they actually get the experience of going there and playing at a hostile environment. But until you’re actually in that element, you can’t simulate it. We have to do a good job of being able to execute and take out some of the distractions, the crowd noise, and the things that aren’t within the white lines.”

Notre Dame vs. NC State head-to-head

Notre Dame and NC State have played three times and the Wolfpack are 2-1 in the head-to-head matchups.

The teams met for the first time in 2002 at the Gator Bowl and it was NC State winning 28-3. The schools then met again in 2016 and it was NC State who won 10-3. The last time the schools played was in 2017 with Notre Dame winning 35-14.

Notre Dame vs. NC State prediction

Notre Dame is looking like a legit National Championship contender with Sam Hartman as the starting quarterback.

NC State did struggle against UConn as the offense is a bit of a concern while Notre Dame's defense has looked dominant so far this season, the level of competition hasn't been there so this will be a good test.

However, the Fighting Irish have a much better offense and I expect Sam Hartman to carry Notre Dame to a one-sided win here.

Prediction: Notre Dame 31, NC State 20

Notre Dame vs. NC State betting tips

Tip 1: Notre Dame -7.5 -108

Tip 2: Over 50.5 -110

Poll : Do you think Notre Dame covers the spread? Yes No 0 votes