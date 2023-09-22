Notre Dame vs Ohio State history: H2H, records, top games and more

Notre Dame versus Ohio State is a weird rivalry, considering that the two historic schools have met only seven times. This week's encounter is an important one for both schools, given that it could shape the possibility of either team entering the college football playoffs this year.

Both teams are highly ranked in the Week 4 AP Poll. The Fighting Irish are currently the No. 9 team in the nation, while the Buckeyes are ranked No. 6.

While the South Bend school has made the college football playoff twice since the format's inception, this could be their best year to attempt a championship run. On the other hand, Ohio State might have one of the best rosters in the country.

Ohio State is being led this year by quarterback Kyle McCord, who is currently in his first year as a starter for the Buckeyes. McCord is in his third season of college football and had only made one start prior to this season. His inexperience might be Ohio State's biggest weakness and their O-line's ability to protect will be crucial.

Notre Dame, in turn, has Sam Hartman at quarterback. Hartman, who transferred in from Wake Forest, is in his sixth year of college football and is a consummated starter.

His experience might be the best weapon the Fighting Irish have in hand, and so far, he has performed. He has 1,061 passing yards, with 13 touchdowns through this year.

Let's take a look at this weird rivalry's history.

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State: Head to Head

In the seven meetings between the two schools, Ohio State has the lead with five victories.

How long has the rivalry between Notre Dame and Ohio State been going on?

This is a weird rivalry, as the teams have only faced each other seven times in history. They first faced each other for the first time back in 1935.

When was the last time Notre Dame defeated Ohio State?

The Fighting Irish haven't defeated the Buckeyes since October 31, 1936. They also won the first encounter in 1935, but since then, Ohio State has completely dominated the affair.