Notre Dame vs Ohio State prediction & betting tips - Jan. 20 - College Football National Championship

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will play the Ohio State Buckeyes in the college football national championship on Monday, January 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game can be seen on ESPN.

Notre Dame advanced to the national championship with a 27-24 win over Penn State on Thursday. Meanwhile, Ohio State beat Texas 28-14 to advance to the finals.

Notre Dame vs Ohio State: Preview

The Fighting Irish enter the game as 8.5-point underdogs, with the over/under set at 45.5 points.

In the game against Penn State, the Fighting Irish were led by Riley Leonard who threw for 223 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Jeremiyah Love had 45 rushing yards and 1 touchdown, while the defense limited Penn State's Drew Allar to just 135 yards and an interception.

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman emphasized that limiting the Buckeyes' passing game is key. However, he knows stopping them completely isn't possible.

“As you watch film, not many teams are successful just sitting in man coverage versus these receivers. We’ll obviously have to mix some things up and come up with a great plan to try to limit what they do in the passing game,” Freeman said, via College Football Nework. “You’re not going to be able to stop their receivers totally. They’re a talented bunch. So, we’ll come up with a plan and be able to adapt and adjust based off what’s going on in the game.”

Notre Dame's offense will be led by Leonard, who is also a running threat, while Love continues to get healthier, which is crucial for the Fighting Irish.

Meanwhile, Ohio State has looked like a completely different team since their loss to Michigan. The Buckeyes have dominated every opponent, with a rejuvenated offense leading the charge. However, Ohio State coach Ryan Day isn't overlooking Notre Dame.

"We've got to play our best against Notre Dame. This is a very, very good team. They are a very resilient team," Day said, via 247Sports. "They play together. I think Riley Leonard is a tremendous leader, a tremendous player and a winner. Their coaching staff does a great job.

"I have a lot of respect for their players and their coaches. This is going to be a complete battle, and we know that. We've got to play our best game this season in the last one."

Prediction: Ohio State 30, Notre Dame 17

Notre Dame vs Ohio State: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Ohio State -8.5 (-105)

Tip 2: Over 45.5 points (-115)

Tip 3: Will Howard 248+ passing yards (+100)

Tip 4: TreVeyon Henderson 60+ rushing yards (-110)

