Notre Dame vs Texas A&M 2024 Tickets: Price, where to buy, location, dates, schedule, players to watch and more

Notre Dame will open its season against the Texas A&M. It seems just yesterday that Michigan crowned itself national champion, but it's already time to start thinking about the future. The Fighting Irish and the Aggies will clash on August 31. The Irish will go down to College Station to fight it out at Kyle Field.
The game will be Mike Elko's first as the new head coach of the Aggies after spending a stint as Duke's head coach. There's some history between Elko and the Irish, as he was their defensive coordinator for the 2017 season.
Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M tickets
Tickets started retailing as soon as the news about the game came out. Currently, their prices range from 376$ to $8377 on Ticketmaster.
Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M location
The game will be played at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, the home of the Texas A&M Aggies. It will be an interesting trip to a classic SEC venue for the South Bend conference independent Irish.
Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M schedule
The game will be played in Week 1 of the 2024 season, signifying a strong opening schedule for both schools. The action will start at 7:30 p.m. ET, and it is part of ESPN on ABC primetime schedule for Week 0 and 1.
Players to watch in Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M 2024
Riley Leonard- QB/Notre Dame
This will likely be Riley Leonard's first game as a Fighting Irish after the player transitioned from Duke to Notre Dame. In 2023, Leonard led a Duke team that was clinging to the rankings for the first half of the season, with the highlight being an opening week stunner versus the Clemson Tigers.
Famously, Leonard's season was cut short in a mid-season defeat to Notre Dame in which he rolled his ankle. Another connection for Leonard in this game is that he will be playing his former head coach with the Blue Devils, Mike Elko, who now coaches the Aggies.