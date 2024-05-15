Notre Dame vs Texas A&M 2024 Tickets: Price, where to buy, location, dates, schedule, players to watch and more

Notre Dame will open its season against the Texas A&M. It seems just yesterday that Michigan crowned itself national champion, but it's already time to start thinking about the future. The Fighting Irish and the Aggies will clash on August 31. The Irish will go down to College Station to fight it out at Kyle Field.

The game will be Mike Elko's first as the new head coach of the Aggies after spending a stint as Duke's head coach. There's some history between Elko and the Irish, as he was their defensive coordinator for the 2017 season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M tickets

Tickets started retailing as soon as the news about the game came out. Currently, their prices range from 376$ to $8377 on Ticketmaster.

Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M location

The game will be played at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, the home of the Texas A&M Aggies. It will be an interesting trip to a classic SEC venue for the South Bend conference independent Irish.

Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M schedule

The game will be played in Week 1 of the 2024 season, signifying a strong opening schedule for both schools. The action will start at 7:30 p.m. ET, and it is part of ESPN on ABC primetime schedule for Week 0 and 1.

Notre Dame football schedule in 2024

Date Team Aug 31st No. 25 Texas A&M Huskies Sept 7th NIU Huskies Sept 14th Purdue Boilermakers Sept 21st Miami Redhawks Sept 28th No. 21 Louisville Cardinals BYE BYE Oct 12th Stanford Cardinal Oct 19th Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Oct 16th Navy Midshipmen BYE BYE Nov 9th No. 15 Florida State Seminoles Nov 16th Virginia Cavaliers Nov 24th Army Black Knights Nov 30th

USC Trojans

Texas A&M football schedule 2024

Date Team August 31st Notre Dame Fighting Irish Sept 7th McNeese Cowboys Sept 14th Florida Gators Sept 21st Bowling Green Falcons Sept 28th Arkansas Razorbacks Oct 7th No. 7 Missouri Tigers BYE BYE Oct 19th Mississippi State Bulldogs Oct 26th No. 12 LSU Tigers Nov 2nd South Carolina Gamecocks BYE BYE Nov 16th New Mexico State Aggies Nov 23rd Auburn Tigers Nov 30th No. 4 Texas Longhorns

Players to watch in Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M 2024

Riley Leonard- QB/Notre Dame

This will likely be Riley Leonard's first game as a Fighting Irish after the player transitioned from Duke to Notre Dame. In 2023, Leonard led a Duke team that was clinging to the rankings for the first half of the season, with the highlight being an opening week stunner versus the Clemson Tigers.

Famously, Leonard's season was cut short in a mid-season defeat to Notre Dame in which he rolled his ankle. Another connection for Leonard in this game is that he will be playing his former head coach with the Blue Devils, Mike Elko, who now coaches the Aggies.