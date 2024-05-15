Notre Dame vs Texas A&M 2024 Tickets: Price, where to buy, location, dates, schedule, players to watch and more

By Andrés Linares
Modified May 15, 2024 01:10 GMT
Irish versus Aggies is one of the top encounters of Week 1 of college football
Notre Dame will open its season against the Texas A&M. It seems just yesterday that Michigan crowned itself national champion, but it's already time to start thinking about the future. The Fighting Irish and the Aggies will clash on August 31. The Irish will go down to College Station to fight it out at Kyle Field.

The game will be Mike Elko's first as the new head coach of the Aggies after spending a stint as Duke's head coach. There's some history between Elko and the Irish, as he was their defensive coordinator for the 2017 season.

Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M tickets

Tickets started retailing as soon as the news about the game came out. Currently, their prices range from 376$ to $8377 on Ticketmaster.

Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M location

The game will be played at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, the home of the Texas A&M Aggies. It will be an interesting trip to a classic SEC venue for the South Bend conference independent Irish.

Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M schedule

The game will be played in Week 1 of the 2024 season, signifying a strong opening schedule for both schools. The action will start at 7:30 p.m. ET, and it is part of ESPN on ABC primetime schedule for Week 0 and 1.

Notre Dame football schedule in 2024

DateTeam
Aug 31stNo. 25 Texas A&M Huskies
Sept 7thNIU Huskies
Sept 14thPurdue Boilermakers
Sept 21stMiami Redhawks
Sept 28thNo. 21 Louisville Cardinals
BYEBYE
Oct 12thStanford Cardinal
Oct 19thGeorgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Oct 16thNavy Midshipmen
BYEBYE
Nov 9thNo. 15 Florida State Seminoles
Nov 16thVirginia Cavaliers
Nov 24thArmy Black Knights
Nov 30th
USC Trojans

Texas A&M football schedule 2024

DateTeam
August 31stNotre Dame Fighting Irish
Sept 7thMcNeese Cowboys
Sept 14thFlorida Gators
Sept 21stBowling Green Falcons
Sept 28thArkansas Razorbacks
Oct 7thNo. 7 Missouri Tigers
BYEBYE
Oct 19thMississippi State Bulldogs
Oct 26thNo. 12 LSU Tigers
Nov 2ndSouth Carolina Gamecocks
BYEBYE
Nov 16thNew Mexico State Aggies
Nov 23rdAuburn Tigers
Nov 30thNo. 4 Texas Longhorns

Players to watch in Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M 2024

Riley Leonard- QB/Notre Dame

This will likely be Riley Leonard's first game as a Fighting Irish after the player transitioned from Duke to Notre Dame. In 2023, Leonard led a Duke team that was clinging to the rankings for the first half of the season, with the highlight being an opening week stunner versus the Clemson Tigers.

Famously, Leonard's season was cut short in a mid-season defeat to Notre Dame in which he rolled his ankle. Another connection for Leonard in this game is that he will be playing his former head coach with the Blue Devils, Mike Elko, who now coaches the Aggies.

