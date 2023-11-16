Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest prediction, odds, and picks - Nov. 18 | NCAAF Season 2023

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Notre Dame (7-3) is coming off their bye week and before that, they lost 31-23 to the Clemson Tigers. Wake Forest (4-6, 1-6 ACC) is on a three-game losing streak and coming off a 26-6 loss to NC State last week.

Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest: Game details

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Fixture: Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-3) vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-6)

Date & Time: Saturday, Nov. 18 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest: Betting Odds

Spread

Notre Dame -24.5 (-112)

Wake Forest +24.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Notre Dame -2800

Wake Forest +1300

Total

Over 46.5 (-110)

Under 46.5 (-110)

Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest: Picks

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are coming off their bye week, which came at a good time as they lost to Clemson two weeks ago.

Now, the Fighting Irish get a very winnable game as quarterback Sam Hartman plays his former team and I like Hartman to throw over 1.5 passing touchdowns. I expect Hartman to be motivated to play well against his old team.

Wake Forest, meanwhile, has struggled all season long offensively, while this Notre Dame defense has shown flashes of being solid. With that, I like quarterback Michael Kern to throw over 0.5 interceptions here. Kern started last week, threw a pick and will get his second start against this Fighting Irish defense.

Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest: Head-to-head

Notre Dame is 5-0 all-time against Wake Forest and has outscored the Demon Deacons 194-88.

Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest: Prediction

Wake Forest has struggled this season to score points and go up against a solid Notre Dame offense, which should be fired up after their bye week.

Sam Hartman will look to make a statement against his former team and will lead the Fighting Irish to a 27+ point blowout win here.

Prediction: Notre Dame covers the spread in a blowout.

Poll : Do you think Notre Dame covers the spread? Yes No 0 votes