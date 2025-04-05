"NYG have 2 QBs capable of starting": NFL fans react as 14 members of Giants' brass attend Shedeur Sanders' Colorado pro day

Shedeur Sanders is widely projected to get drafted by the New York Giants with the no.3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.
The Colorado Star has been criticized for his demeanor, arm strength, leadership, and athleticism, and some analysts even project him to slide to the second round.
Despite this, most NFL players and analysts were impressed with Shedeur's pro-day performance, where he showed off his deep passes and throwing abilities.
CFB insider Adam Schefter reported that 14 members of the Giants’ organization, including head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen, were in Boulder on Friday to watch Colorado stars Shedeur Sanders and WR/CB Travis Hunter.
Eleven Cleveland Browns’ organization members were also there, including GM Andrew Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski.
Fans on X reacted to the news.
"I wouldn't think anyone left disappointed, but these guys need the right systems to plug into. Otherwise, these players will be the ones disappointed," another fan tweeted.
"Shedeur plays with a lot of poise. His ball seems to wobble a lot, but he throw with accuracy … especially on deep balls! He throws moon shots. And Travis Hunter just looked smooth yesterday. He’s an elite route runner with an elite football mind," another fan tweeted.
"I think they take Hunter if he’s there or Abdul Carter because since they’re both likely getting fired. As far as the Giants, I don’t think they should pick the quarterback. They need impact players." another fan commented.
"Giants had their eye on Shedeur since the beginning of the season last year," another fan tweeted.
Shedeur Sanders bids farewell to the Colorado Buffaloes
As Shedeur's collegiate journey has ended, the Colorado star shared a heartfelt message for his Buffaloes brothers during the 2025 pro day.
"Sh**, I'm proud that we all out here," Sanders said. "I love y'all boys. ... We don't know what's next, but let's do it. We gonna find our way together one day."
When Shedeur Sanders and his dad, Coach Prime, took over the Buffaloes program, it was irrelevant to the college football world.
The father-son duo took the program that ended the season with a 1-11 record in 2022 to a 9-4 one in 2024.
Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change