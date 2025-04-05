"NYG have 2 QBs capable of starting": NFL fans react as 14 members of Giants' brass attend Shedeur Sanders' Colorado pro day

Shedeur Sanders is widely projected to get drafted by the New York Giants with the no.3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Ad

The Colorado Star has been criticized for his demeanor, arm strength, leadership, and athleticism, and some analysts even project him to slide to the second round.

Despite this, most NFL players and analysts were impressed with Shedeur's pro-day performance, where he showed off his deep passes and throwing abilities.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

CFB insider Adam Schefter reported that 14 members of the Giants’ organization, including head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen, were in Boulder on Friday to watch Colorado stars Shedeur Sanders and WR/CB Travis Hunter.

Ad

Trending

Eleven Cleveland Browns’ organization members were also there, including GM Andrew Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans on X reacted to the news.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I wouldn't think anyone left disappointed, but these guys need the right systems to plug into. Otherwise, these players will be the ones disappointed," another fan tweeted.

"Shedeur plays with a lot of poise. His ball seems to wobble a lot, but he throw with accuracy … especially on deep balls! He throws moon shots. And Travis Hunter just looked smooth yesterday. He’s an elite route runner with an elite football mind," another fan tweeted.

Ad

"I think they take Hunter if he’s there or Abdul Carter because since they’re both likely getting fired. As far as the Giants, I don’t think they should pick the quarterback. They need impact players." another fan commented.

"Giants had their eye on Shedeur since the beginning of the season last year," another fan tweeted.

Ad

Shedeur Sanders bids farewell to the Colorado Buffaloes

As Shedeur's collegiate journey has ended, the Colorado star shared a heartfelt message for his Buffaloes brothers during the 2025 pro day.

"Sh**, I'm proud that we all out here," Sanders said. "I love y'all boys. ... We don't know what's next, but let's do it. We gonna find our way together one day."

Ad

When Shedeur Sanders and his dad, Coach Prime, took over the Buffaloes program, it was irrelevant to the college football world.

The father-son duo took the program that ended the season with a 1-11 record in 2022 to a 9-4 one in 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More