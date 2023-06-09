Ohio State 2024 football schedule: Full list of Buckeyes’ Big-10 opponents for 2024, 2025, and regular season outlook

Ohio State fans can begin to look forward as their 2024 football schedule has been released. It’s the beginning of new things for Big Ten sides as the conference decided to do away with the divisional format starting. Now, a new arrangement that allows for each team to play up to three protected rivalry games every year has been introduced.

Two new entrants, UCLA and USC, also joined the conference. The Buckeyes' 2024 football schedule as well as the 2025 schedule are presented below.

Ohio State's 2024 football schedule

Ohio State starts with three non-conference games, those dates and venues have been fixed:

Ohio State vs Southern Miss on August 31

Ohio State vs Western Michigan on September 7

Ohio State vs Marshall on September 21

The new protected rivalry arrangement will ensure the Buckeyes face their only rival, Michigan, every year starting from 2024. This is how Ohio State's schedule looks:

Michigan State vs Ohio State

Minnesota vs Ohio State

Penn State vs Ohio State

UCLA vs Ohio State

Ohio State vs Illinois

Ohio State vs Iowa

Ohio State vs Michigan

Ohio State vs Northwestern

Ohio State vs Rutgers

Ohio State football's 2025 schedule

Two non-conference opponents will open the Buckeyes' schedule for 2025. Those are games against the Texas Longhorns on August 30 and against the UConn Huskies on October 18. Check out the rest of Ohio State’s schedule for the 2025 season below:

Illinois vs Ohio State

Michigan vs Ohio State

Northwestern vs Ohio State

Purdue vs Ohio State

Wisconsin vs Ohio State

Ohio State vs Indiana

Ohio State vs Maryland

Ohio State vs Nebraska

Ohio State vs USC

Season outlook for Ohio State in 2024 and 2025

The Buckeyes should not have a difficult season in 2024. Their schedule does not include some dangerous opponents like USC. Instead, they are paired against newcomers UCLA. Another plus is that their rivalry game against Michigan is at home. On one of their trips away, they will come against Penn State, which is probably their most difficult away opponent.

2025 offers a greater challenge with games against Texas and USC, although they will be at home for these games. Their rivalry with Michigan will see them take on the road. Their non-conference opponent, the Huskies are opponent the Buckeyes will need to be wary of.

