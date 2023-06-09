Ohio State 2024 football schedule: Full list of Buckeyes’ Big-10 opponents for 2024, 2025, and regular season outlook

Ohio State fans can begin to look forward as their 2024 football schedule has been released. It’s the beginning of new things for Big Ten sides as the conference decided to do away with the divisional format starting. Now, a new arrangement that allows for each team to play up to three protected rivalry games every year has been introduced.
Two new entrants, UCLA and USC, also joined the conference. The Buckeyes' 2024 football schedule as well as the 2025 schedule are presented below.
Ohio State's 2024 football schedule
Ohio State starts with three non-conference games, those dates and venues have been fixed:
- Ohio State vs Southern Miss on August 31
- Ohio State vs Western Michigan on September 7
- Ohio State vs Marshall on September 21
The new protected rivalry arrangement will ensure the Buckeyes face their only rival, Michigan, every year starting from 2024. This is how Ohio State's schedule looks:
- Michigan State vs Ohio State
- Minnesota vs Ohio State
- Penn State vs Ohio State
- UCLA vs Ohio State
- Ohio State vs Illinois
- Ohio State vs Iowa
- Ohio State vs Michigan
- Ohio State vs Northwestern
- Ohio State vs Rutgers
Ohio State football's 2025 schedule
Two non-conference opponents will open the Buckeyes' schedule for 2025. Those are games against the Texas Longhorns on August 30 and against the UConn Huskies on October 18. Check out the rest of Ohio State’s schedule for the 2025 season below:
- Illinois vs Ohio State
- Michigan vs Ohio State
- Northwestern vs Ohio State
- Purdue vs Ohio State
- Wisconsin vs Ohio State
- Ohio State vs Indiana
- Ohio State vs Maryland
- Ohio State vs Nebraska
- Ohio State vs USC
Season outlook for Ohio State in 2024 and 2025
The Buckeyes should not have a difficult season in 2024. Their schedule does not include some dangerous opponents like USC. Instead, they are paired against newcomers UCLA. Another plus is that their rivalry game against Michigan is at home. On one of their trips away, they will come against Penn State, which is probably their most difficult away opponent.
2025 offers a greater challenge with games against Texas and USC, although they will be at home for these games. Their rivalry with Michigan will see them take on the road. Their non-conference opponent, the Huskies are opponent the Buckeyes will need to be wary of.