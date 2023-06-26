Ohio State has successfully obtained the commitment of another bright prospect from Glenville, 4-star tight end, Damarion Witten.

Witten made his pledge to the Buckeyes on Saturday. With this commitment, they continue a long-standing tradition of recruiting the best players out of Glenville High School in Cleveland, Ohio.

Details of Ohio State's new commit, Damario Witten

Stretching 6-ft-4 and weighing 215 pounds, Witten is ranked number 8 in Ohio, number 196 nationally and the number 13 tight end in the country. He received a number of offers from other top football programs but it always seemed he was destined for Ohio State. He rejected offers from Michigan, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, and from Kentucky, the Buckeyes’ closest competition.

Perhaps Witten’s greatest features as a tight end are his versatility and athleticism. He is very pacy and possesses hands and route-running skills with an ability to block in the run game. He has a wide room for improvement but under the guidance of tight end coach Keenan Bailey, his chances to develop are high.

Bailey played a huge role in bringing about Witten’s commitment. He made him his first recruitment assignment after taking over from Kevin Wilson as tight end coach in December. He kept constant contact with him since December, speaking to him at least thrice weekly.

Witten remembers the impression he had when Bailey first called. The coach has showed him his absolute willingness to work with him and that did the magic. To the young football star, that “played a big part and it truly shows me that he cares.”

The Glenville connection continues

Witten is Ohio State’s third commit from Glenville, following in the footsteps of 4-star cornerback Bryce West and linebacker Arvell Reese. Witten and West have a special bond as teammates and friends. Their official visits to the campus were made together.

The very possibility of watching the two play together in the Buckeyes colors is enough to excite fans. They are among a new generation of Glenville stars eager to replicate the success of stars like Ted Ginn Jr., Marshon Lattimore, Donte Whitner, and others.

Ohio State has not had an in-state tight end commit since Joe Royer in 2020 prior to Witten’s commitment. On the offense, he joins 5-star quarterback Sam Williams-Dixon and 4-star wide receiver Devontae Armstrong. Ohio State now ranks 2nd on the 24/7Sports ranking of the 2024 prospects class.

