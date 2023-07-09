Ohio State football schedule 2023: Complete details of all matchups, venue, date, and more

Ohio State football schedule for the 2023 college football season is packed with so much action. The Buckeyes will open their season with a game away from home against the Indiana Hoosiers on September 2. The team will return from this trip to face Youngstown State on September 9 before playing against Western Kentucky the following week on September 16.

The Buckeyes get back on the road for a battle against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on September 23. The two teams are facing off for the first time since 2019 in a game that promises fireworks. A home game against Maryland follows on October 7 in their first Big Ten matchup of the season.

A trip to West Lafayette is up next for the Buckeyes to face the Purdue Boilermakers on October 14. On October 21, the Buckeyes play in front of their home fans against Penn State before traveling to Madison to face Wisconsin on October 28.

A meeting with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights is next on the 2023 Ohio State football schedule as they travel to Piscataway, New Jersey on November 4. The team plays hosts next as they welcome the Michigan State Spartans on November 11. Another home game follows on November 18 when the Buckeyes will host Minnesota.

The Buckeyes will conclude their regular season on November 25th with a journey to Ann Arbor to battle the Michigan Wolverines.

Coming off an amazing season with an 11-2 record, the Buckeyes and their fans are brimming with high hopes for the season. A number of their key protagonists such as C.J. Stroud and Jaxon-Smith Njigba have gone on to the NFL. However, the team is still star-studded enough to compete at the highest level.

Where to watch games on Ohio State football schedule 2023

Tickets for games in the 2023 Ohio State football schedule are available on the school’s athletic website. You can also watch the games from home on NBC, Big 10 Network, and CBS depending on the opponents.

Head coach Ryan Day will be counting on his team’s health to be in great condition for the most important games of the season. Ohio State football schedule features some big matchups that fans will be looking forward to. Games against Michigan, Penn State, Rutgers, Michigan State, Purdue, and Notre Dame are a few such games.

