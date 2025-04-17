Ohio State football spring transfer portal tracker 2025: List of all Buckeyes players who've entered the transfer portal window

The Ohio State Buckeyes were significantly affected by the winter transfer window. Following their national championship win in January, 14 of their players entered the transfer portal. Ohio State only signed six players to their team through the portal.

Fortunately for the Buckeyes, they are unlikely to be as affected by the spring transfer window. It is usually less active than the winter window because most players who are interested in transferring do so then, and they could participate in the entirety of spring practice.

However, there are still always some players who enter the transfer portal in the spring window. It opened on Wednesday and will remain open until April 25. As of Thursday, only two Ohio State players has entered the portal.

Ohio State football spring transfer portal tracker 2025

Reis Stocksdale

Wide receiver Reis Stocksdale entered the transfer portal on Wednesday as soon as it opened. He was with Ohio State for four seasons, joining the team as a walk-on each campaign.

Stocksdale has never been asked to play a big role for the Buckeyes. He only has one catch throughout his career, a 12-yard reception in 2022 in a win against Michigan State. He has also contributed to special teams throughout the years.

Stocksdale tore his ACL in 2023, which kept him out for that season. The injury still affected him in 2024 as he did not play a game during the team's championship campaign.

However, he is now back to full strength and in search of a new opportunity.

Anthony Venneri

Punter Anthony Venneri is the other Buckeye who entered the portal on Wednesday. He joined the team last year as a walk-on but is not sticking around for more than one season.

Venneri transferred to Ohio State last spring after spending the previous two seasons with the Buffalo Bulls. However, he did not beat Joe McGuire or Nick McLarty on the depth chart and did not feature this past season. Since he did not play, it counted as a redshirt campaign and he still has two years of eligibility.

Venneri is expected to join a new team where he can get playing time.

