Ohio State Players NFL Draft Projection: How many Buckeyes will get selected in the 2025 Draft? 

With the start of the NFL Draft pending, how big of a three-day run will it be for Ohio State? The Buckeyes won their elusive national title and now are prepared to watch a fairly lengthy list of stars get their NFL start in the three-day draft. Here's a rundown on the OSU prospects expected to be picked, and a guess of approximately where they will land in the draft.

Ad

How many Ohio State players will be picked in 2025 NFL Draft?

Receiver Emeka Egbuka could sneak into the first round of the NFL Draft. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Josh Simmons, OL

Simmons transferred from San Diego State to Ohio State and was a solid edge setter at tackle for the Buckeyes. A left knee injury cut his 2024 season short. At nearly 6-foot-5 and over 310 pounds, Simmons is a ready-made NFL tackle who is projected to be picked at the back end of the first round.

Tyleik Williams, DT

At nearly 330 pounds, Williams is a line clogger of a tackle. He amassed 137 tackles at Ohio State, starting in his final two seasons. Williams had 27 tackles for loss and bring enough burst to sneak into the bottom of the first round or be a second-round selection.

Ad

Emeka Egbuka, WR

A versatile receiver, Egbuka caught 205 passes for 2,868 yards and 24 scores. At just over 6-foot and 200 pounds, Egbuka can be physical or speedy (4.48 second 40-yard dash). He's a likely second round pick but could jump into the bottom of the first round.

TreVeyon Henderson, RB

Consistent injury issues are about the only issue with Henderson. He rushed for 3,716 yards and 42 scores at OSU. His 4.43 second 40-yard dash testifies to his explosiveness. Henderson is a likely second-round pick as one of the top backs in the draft.

Ad

Donovan Jackson, OL

Jackson spent most of his OSU career at guard and might be most comfortable there. A three-year starter at OSU, Jackson is massive and physical. He's a likely second-round pick.

Quinshon Judkins, RB

A transfer from Ole Miss, Judkins split time with Henderson and made it work. He rushed for 3,785 yards and 45 touchdowns in his college career. Judkins is just a tick less speedy than Henderson (4.48 second 40-yard dash), but can be more of a physical runner. His pick could be second or high third round.

Ad

Jack Sawyer, DE

A two-year starter, Sawyer had 144 tackles and 23 sacks at Ohio State. He's 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds and has a high motor and all the relevant physical tools. Sawyer could go at the back of the second round or in the third round of the draft.

JT Tuimoloau, DE

A three-year starter with the Buckeyes, Tuimoloau finished with 144 tackles and 23.5 sacks, almost identical to Sawyer. They're also both 6-foot-4 and around 260 pounds. Tuimoloau isn't quite as consistent, but could have a bit higher of a ceiling. He's a likely third-round selection.

Ad

Ty Hamilton, DT

A full-time starter for one season and a part-time starter for two more, Hamilton finished with 116 tackles and 13 tackles for loss. At 6-foot-2 and 300 pounds, Hamilton runs a sub five second 40-yard dash. He's projected as a third-round pick.

Will Howard, QB

One of the hardest players in the draft to forecast, Howard led OSU to the title, throwing for 4,010 yards and 35 touchdowns. The 6-foot-4 Howard has size, stats and production, but it's far from sure if he can shine in the NFL. He's a projected fourth or fifth round pick and could be an undervalued player or a bust.

Ad

Luther Ransom, S

A three-year starter at Ohio State, Ransom had 227 tackles and broke up 16 passes. He has battled injuries and inconsistency and is a likely fourth or fifth round pick.

Denzel Burke, CB

A four-year starter, Burke was very solid, but showed little improvement over his four seasons. In his career, he had 143 tackles and broke up 31 passes. With a 4.48 second 40-yard dash, Burke has all the tools. He's a likely late fourth or fifth round pick.

Ad

Seth McLaughlin, C

A transfer from Alabama, McLaughlin was one of the best centers in college football. That said, it's a specialized role and he projects as a likely fifth-round pick.

Cody Simon, LB

Simon had an up and down career at Ohio State, but finished well. He had 259 tackles and 23.5 tackles for loss. He's physical and speedy, but not dominant. He's projected to be selected in the fifth or sixth round of the draft.

Ad

Jordan Hancock, DB

Hancock was something of a utility player, playing corner or safety. He was a one-year full-time starter and started part-time for another year. He had 98 tackles and broke up 16 passes. Despite a 4.45 second 40-yard dash, he's a likely sixth-round pick.

What do you think of Ohio State's draft prospects? Share your take below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place