Ohio State QB 2024: Who is the top contender for the Buckeyes' QB1 spot? 

The Ohio State Buckeyes and coach Ryan Day are looking for a new quarterback after last year's starter, Kyle McCord, transferred to the Syracuse Orange. The transfer leaves a question mark for new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly's offense. There are a few quarterbacks currently on the roster that could compete for the starting job.

After spring practices are over, who will be the starting quarterback for the Buckeyes when the team opens its season against the Akron Zips on August 31?

Who is competing for the Ohio State QB1 spot?

#1. Will Howard

Will Howard joined the Buckeyes via the transfer portal and is expected to be the starting quarterback heading into his fifth and final college football season. He played his first four collegiate seasons with the Kansas State Wildcats and excelled last season as he went 219-of-357 (61.3%) for 2,643 yards with 24 touchdown passes to 10 interceptions.

Howard is also a threat running the football as he had 81 carries for 351 yards (4.3 yards per attempt) with nine rushing touchdowns in 2023. With his experience, Ryan Day will likely choose him to be the starting QB.

#2. Devin Brown

Devin Brown is entering his third college football season and has not seen the field too much. He struggled a bit in limited action in 2023 as he went 16-for-28 (57.1%) for 217 yards with a pair of touchdown passes to one interception.

Brown has a bit of an experience edge in the Ohio State system, but he will seemingly be the backup quarterback as he has not been projected to be the starter at any point since Howard transferred.

#3. Julian Sayin

True freshman Julian Sayin will likely be the third-string quarterback once the season comes and will use this season as a learning experience. He was ranked the third quarterback in the nation in his high school class and the best overall player in California, per 247 Sports.

Sayin is the quarterback for the future and will likely not see much action in this upcoming season.